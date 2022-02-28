Season 12, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get busy recapping the busy week that the Pittsburgh Steelers had last week while I was on vacation.

Alex and I recap thoughts on the Steelers hiring of Brian Flores for starters and what he brings to the coaching staff. We also discuss if he will be a distraction to the team because of his lawsuit against other NFL teams and the league. We also discuss the Steelers ongoing new general manager search early in this show with the candidate list now sitting at 13 as of this past weekend.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and team president Art Rooney II both recently gave media interviews that obviously produced several talking points. Alex and I recap quite a few of the notable things each man said last week. We also talk quite a bit about the Steelers quarterback situation and the future of defensive end Stephon Tuitt during this episode.

Alex and I also talk about other moves that might be coming in the next few weeks with the 2022 NFL league year now just a little more than two weeks away as part of attempting to tie up several loose ends from last week.

To wrap up this Monday episode, Alex and I attempt to answer a few questions we received recently from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Recapping Steelers’ Busy News Week, QB Talk, Possible Upcoming Moves, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-28-episode-1531

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 94 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n