Steelers’ Super Bowl LVII Odds Have Them In Bottom Third Of NFL

Now that the 2021 NFL season has officially come to an end Sunday night with Super Bowl LVI, the odds for Super Bowl LVII are surfacing again all over the internet. When it comes to all 32 teams, as usual, there’s a little a bit of discrepancy depending on what you choose to use as your source for futures odds.

Bovada, for example, currently has the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl LVII futures listed at 40/1 and with just nine other teams with longer odds. BetOnline and DraftKings, on the other hand, both have the Steelers listed at 50/1 to win Super Bowl LVII. Last year at this same time the Steelers longest odds to win Super Bowl LVI were 22/1 at the notable sites that were checked by myself. At worst, the Steelers were likely 25/1 to win Super Bowl LVI a year ago, globally.

Regardless of theses futures sources listed below, the Steelers certainly aren’t favorites when it comes to the four teams in the AFC North. In fact, they have the longest odds of the four AFC North teams on the three betting sites I sourced for this post. As you would likely expect, the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost Super Bowl LVI Sunday night to the Los Angeles Rams, have the shortest odds of the four AFC North teams when it comes to Super Bowl LVII. The Baltimore Ravens are next and they are followed by the Cleveland Browns. It’s also probably not surprising that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are considered the top two favorites in the AFC when it comes to Super Bowl LVII. The Rams, on the other hand, are the favorites on the NFC side.

The steelers having such long odds for this part of the offseason isn’t a bit surprising and especially on the heels of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announcing his retirement a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see which way the Steelers Super Bowl futures odds move at these three sources below by the time the draft rolls around and especially if the team decides to address the quarterback position with a veteran via free agency or a trade.

The Steelers have quite a few holes to fill this offseason on both sides of the football with the main one being the quarterback position. As of right now, quarterback Mason Rudolph is the favorite to be the Steelers Week 1 starter. The team could return a good chuck of their defense in 2022.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.