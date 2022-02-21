Steelers Say They Don’t Intend To Hire New GM Until After The Draft

If you’re wondering when the Pittsburgh Steelers will hire a general manager, give it about another three months. Despite interviewing a long list of candidates, Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday the team doesn’t plan to make an official hire until after this April’s draft.

So far, the team has interviewed ten candidates. Two of them have been internal, Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt, while the other eight have been out-of-house. Those names are: Louis Riddick, Morocco Brown, Ed Dodds, Ryan Cowden, John Wojciechowski, JoJo Wooden, John Spytek, and Dan Morgan.

While the team is conducted a flurry of interviews months before an official hire, Colbert said NFL rules allow teams to block interview requests post March-1st. Requests prior to then for GM spots can’t be blocked. Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Colbert also confirmed he is part of the interview process.

Dulac also notes that Colbert is likely to stay on-staff in some sort of reduced role after stepping down from being the Steelers’ general manager. Colbert has been the general manager (or de facto GM, not officially getting the title until 2011) since being hired by the team in 2000.

Odds are still high the team stays internal by promoting Khan, Hunt, or some combination of the two. Going through an entire offseason, especially one as critical as this one for the Steelers, followed by an outside hire is a tough spot to be in for an organization. But the Steelers are clearly taking advantage of the time and lack of competition they have with every other GM job accounted for. We’ll just have to wait and see what the team announces following this year’s draft.