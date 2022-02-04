Senior Bowl Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

No NFL football this weekend, or at least, no games that count. The Pro Bowl will be taking place this Sunday, a game where the score doesn’t matter and the only goal is for everyone to exit healthy. It will be fun to see some Steelers in action including a pair of injury replacements in WR Diontae Johnson and RB Najee Harris get their first taste of the Pro Bowl experience.

More importantly, the 2022 Senior Bowl will be played Saturday afternoon. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the coverage from Tyler Wise, Jacob Harrison, Jonathan Heitritter, and myself throughout the week of practice and interviews. It’s the last major draft event until the NFL Combine.

Kudos to Melanie Freidlander, Owen Straley, and Josh Carney for some awesome Shrine Bowl coverage all week as well.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Name one player you’re excited to watch or learn more about during tomorrow’s Senior Bowl.

2 – Are you in favor of drafting any of the QBs attending this year’s Senior Bowl? That includes Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Carson Strong, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and Bailey Zappe.

3 – Will the AFC or NFC win Sunday’s Pro Bowl?

4 – Do you plan to watch the Pro Bowl?

5 – Does Tom Brady being in the same Hall of Fame class as Ben Roethlisberger bother you?

Recap of 2021 NFL Championship Weekend 18 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Cincinnati Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Just 35% of Steelers Depot respondents picked the Bengals to win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Question 2: The Los Angeles Rams scored 13 fourth quarter points to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. Respondents overwhelmingly favored the Rams with 80% picking the Rams. Just four folks picked both winners. Kudos to Nathan Gorall, Jesse Logue, Craig M, and FlaFan47.

Question 3: Respondents related several their favorite memories of Ben Roethlisberger over his entire career. Two memories emerged as most popular: Nearly half of the respondents mentioned his pass to Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl 43 as their favorite. A quarter of respondents mentioned the “immaculate tackle” when Ben saved Jerome Bettis’ fumble from being returned for a touchdown.

Question 4: Surprisingly to me, over 68% of respondents said either Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins would start in the week one regular season opener in 2022. Most leaned toward Rudolph.

Question 5: But when asked what one quarterback they’d prefer replace Ben Roethlisberger, respondents named ten different quarterbacks. The list included Jimmy Garoppolo, Kenny Pickett, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rogers, Deshaun Watson, Mason Rudolph, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan, and Mitchell Trubisky. Derek Carr emerged the favorite by a narrow margin over Pickett, Rogers, Watson, and Mariota.

