Scouting Report: The Pros And Cons Of SS Terrell Edmunds

New series we’ll conduct throughout the offseason. A review of individual players’ seasons, looking at their good, bad, role, and future with the team.

Today, a report on SS Terrell Edmunds.

Terrell Edmunds – Strong Safety (Entering 5th Year)

Pros: Good size, muscular build with limited body fat. Impressive athlete overall with chasedown speed in open field when he can play solely to his athletic tools and doesn’t need to think. Physical presence who can deliver a blow. Plays run hard and able to fill the alley. Willing to sacrifice body and take on pullers. At his best when working downhill in a line. Overall, a sound, reliable tackler who wraps up and doesn’t go for knockout shots that cause him to fall down and miss.

Shown some improvement in coverage year-by-year and does better job contesting and competing at catch point. Better in man than zone, overall angles to the ball in coverage have improved. Durable, highly available who plays through injury and rarely misses time. Tons of football under his belt, played as much as just about any non-lineman/quarterback since entering the league. Good teammate with quiet demeanor who doesn’t make waves.

Notable Clips (Tackles For Loss)

Cons: Slows down when he has to think, doesn’t consistently play to his timed ability. Loses leverage too often in coverage and isn’t assignment-sound enough, needs to display better understanding of where his help is and route concepts occurring in front of him. Moved too easily off his spot in zone coverage by QB eyes. Moves around defense but not often as single high/post safety which limits his/defenses versatility, team prefers to spin CBs instead in one-high looks where Fitzpatrick drops down.

Not an impact player who rarely creates takeaways, needs overthrows and tipped passes to create splash. Doesn’t have enough highs/big moments in his game. Gradual improvement but game seems maxed out despite his relatively young age.

Notable Clips (Coverage/Leverage Struggles)

Role: Starting strong safety. Started in all 17 games in 2021. Finished year with 89 tackles (8 TFL) with six pass deflections, 2 INTs, and 1 sack. Missed only one game in entire four-year career, 2020 regular season finale Played 93%+ of snaps in three of four years, 89% in the other. Five career interceptions in 60 career starts. Only six career takeaway worthy plays (INTs + FFs + FRs). Logged 29.3% of his 2021 snaps in the box. 63.2 QB rating when targeted in 2021. 13.6% missed tackle rate in 2021, 9.2% rate in 2020.

Future: Pending free agent after 5th year option was declined prior to 2021 season. Edmunds’ game has made small but consistent strides throughout his career. Despite not living up to his first round hype, Edmunds has developed into a safety who is durable, available, and doesn’t kill the defense with any major mistakes or liabilities. But he is a class box type of safety who can’t consistently be trusted in coverage.

Signing him to a relatively cheap two-year deal (worth roughly $5-6 million per year) would be ideal. He’s far from irreplaceable but would need to be replaced with free agency money or a draft pick, both of which carry more unknowns and risk.

