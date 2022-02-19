Scouting Report: The Pros And Cons Of RB Benny Snell

New series we’ll conduct throughout the offseason. A review of individual players seasons, looking at their good, bad, role, and future with the team.

Today, an analysis of RB Benny Snell.

Benny Snell/RB – Running Back (Entering 4th Year)

Pros: Good build and looks the part. Downhill runner who doesn’t try to dance, knows the type of back he is and plays to that style. Occasionally flashes power and ability to run through a tackle and push the pile forward. Can use stiff arm to break tackles and keep defenders off his body. Sturdy frame helps him to anchor in pass protection. Excellent, four-phase special teams player with great buy-in and mentality to that unit. Closes ground quickly and a solid tackler who plays with heart, effort, and selflessness. Has shown good overall durability and availability.

Notable Clips (Special Teams Tackles)

Cons: Plodding runner with little burst and acceleration, has just one, slow gear. Lacks a dynamic element to his game, will get what’s blocked, fall forward a yard but often little else. Runs in a line and struggles to maintain speed through his cuts and lacks the speed to reach the edge. Downhill runner, slows down and needs extra steps to gather self on inside zone runs/cuts. Recognition of blitzes in pass protection needs to be more consistent, will miss assignments. Nothing more than a checkdown option in the passing game.

Isn’t versatile enough to be lined out wide or run any routes behind check/releases or short hook/flat routes. Limited upside and maxed out as a player, a backup/special teamer who isn’t going to be a clear-cut starter.

Notable Clips (Unable To Create/Cut)

Role: Spent year as backup RB, often the #2 back on the depth chart. 110 offensive snaps, 326 special teams snaps. 36 carries, 98 yards (2.7 YPC) in 2021. Two receptions on four targets. Zero touchdowns. Seven special teams tackles (three solo). Multi-phase special teamer. Lined up as a WR on 8.3% of his offensive snaps. Played on 3rd and 4+ on 13.9% of his snaps. 82.4% of his snaps came on 1st or 2nd down. Career 3.5 YPC on 255 rushing attempts, third lowest of RBs with 250+ attempts since 2019. Only ones with worse YPC are Le’Veon Bell (3.3) and Peyton Barber (3.1).

Future: A quality special teamer who brings almost all his value to the team in that respect. Snell is a middling runner who doesn’t do much wrong but doesn’t do a lot right and behind a below average to bad offensive line, won’t find much success or elevate the team’s run game. He is best as a #3 running back spending most of his time on the coverage and return units and only playing running back when injuries strike or the occasional short-yardage carry when Najee Harris needs a breather.

