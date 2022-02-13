Scouting Report: The Pros And Cons Of DL Henry Mondeaux

New series we’ll conduct throughout the offseason. A review of individual players seasons, looking at their good, bad, role, and future with the team.

Checking out and breaking down Henry Mondeaux in today’s scouting report.

#99 Henry Mondeaux – Defensive Lineman (Entering Third Year)

Pros: High-energy player with active hands. Quick off the ball, pound-for-pound an impressive athlete. Fights hard and runs to the ball. Flashes an impressive spin move, shows balance and speed. Versatile, plays up and down the defensive line. Rare ability to be a competent special teams player, can and has run down kicks and punts. Hard worker who has climbed the ladder and willing to do what it takes to help his team win.

Notable Clips (Spin Move Sack Against Broncos):

Cons: Undersized, especially to bang around in the middle as a one-tech. Struggles to hold point of attack and too easily moved off his spot and out of his gap. Has little ability to anchor and split double-teams and routinely washed down the line. Simply not physical enough for the position. Fights hard as a pass rusher to stay clean but has trouble being able to beat blocks consistently, spin is a nice counter but lacks go-to move. Doesn’t have enough power to push pocket on bull rush. Needs to do better job disguising and not tipping off stunts and games. Lacks a true fit and increases value through his versatility instead.

Notable Clips (Beat Up Physically):

Role: 232 total non-penalty regular season snaps. Aligned at six different positions (ILB, LDE, LDT, NT, RDT, RDE). Played between 47 and 62 snaps at each LDT, NT, RDT, and RDE. Most snaps came at RDT (62 snaps). 52.2% of snaps (121) came in base defense, 47.8% of snaps (111) came in sub-package. Defense allowed 5.6 YPC when on the field, 4.8 YPC when off the field. Three pressures on 115 pass rush snaps (38.3 snaps per pressure). Logged 55 snaps on special teams (11.2%), significantly down from 2020 (181 snaps).

Future: Will be back in training camp. Fringe roster player, best served as quality practice squad depth who can be called up due to injuries. Mondeaux is a competitive player who plays hard and makes sure no one else feels comfortable about their spot. While athletic, his play seems close to maxed out and he lacks the strength to bang around in the trenches on a consistent basis. An interesting tweener but a 6th d-lineman/practice squader.

