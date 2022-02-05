Schefter: Giants Request Interview With Steelers Teryl Austin For DC Job

The New York Giants have reportedly requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant Teryl Austin to be their defensive coordinator, according to a Saturday tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Giants are looking to build out their staff under new head coach Brian Daboll. They lost highly-respected DC Patrick Graham to the Las Vegas Raiders. Graham had also been interviewed by the Steelers for their DC spot.

Schefter, however, notes it’s unclear if Pittsburgh will allow the interview to occur. Austin is considered the favorite to be the Steelers next DC, replacing the recently retired Keith Butler. Austin is currently an assistant coach, helping out with the DBs and assisting Mike Tomlin on gamedays.

Austin has twice been a DC, first with the Detroit Lions and later with the Cincinnati Bengals. The latter job saw him fired just mid-way into his first season with the team.