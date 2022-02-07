Rich With NFL Bloodlines, WR Christian Watson’s ‘Family’s Life Revolves Around Football’

Coming into Mobile out of North Dakota State University, wide receiver Christian Watson was mostly an unknown. North Dakota State has recently been a hotbed for NFL prospects with the likes of Carson Wentz, Dillon Radunz, and Trey Lance all being first- and second-round picks within the last couple of seasons. Watson is looking to add himself to that list of Bison after his strong performance this past week at the Senior Bowl.

Watson has seen up close what it takes to be a top NFL prospect as he caught passes from last year’s third overall pick in the draft, Trey Lance, during his 2019 campaign. An experience that Watson said helped him grow into the type of player he is today.

“It was amazing to be able to play with, you know, such a high caliber player [Lance]. I feel like being able to grow with him, helped both of us grow. Helped me grow as a receiver tremendously, being able to find myself as a speedy, lengthy receiver. Just being able to pick his mind in the meeting room and practice made me a better player, for sure.”

While the experience with Lance has been great, it’s not the only thing that Watson believes has helped him in terms of being NFL-ready. He was born into a football family. His father, Tim Watson, played at Howard University and was a safety in the NFL for the Chiefs, Giants, and Eagles from 1993 to 1997. His brother, Tre, was also a Division I linebacker playing at Maryland and Illinois before spending some time on the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Renegades in the XFL.

With his life being about football from the day he was born, Watson can’t see a life outside of the sport.

“Yeah, I mean, since the day I was born, I was around football. It’s a love and a passion. My entire family’s life revolves around football. I mean, I just have a different love for the game of football. I don’t really see a life for me outside of football in some way, shape, or form. It’s pushed me to you know, try to be the best player that I can possibly be and represent my family well by making a name for myself.”

If we know anything about the Pittsburgh Steelers and how they evaluate talent, it’s that they absolutely love guys with NFL bloodlines. There are countless guys on the roster that have that box checked such as Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Terrell Edmunds, and Devin Bush to name a few. That’s why it came as no surprise that Watson met with the Steelers while down in Mobile.

He wouldn’t go into much detail but said it was a great conversation.

“Oh, I mean, it was more so just an introduction, getting to know me. Obviously, it wasn’t, you know, it’s not for [for me to get to know] them. Obviously, it’s just to get to know me, but it was a great conversation. I got to stay a little bit after and chop it up with Mike Tomlin, shake his hand, and it was great.”

There may not be a player that did more for his draft stock during the Senior Bowl week than Watson, but he’ll definitely be someone to keep an eye on as a target for Pittsburgh as they look to add to their receiver room that lacks top-end speed.