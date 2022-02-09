Report: Steelers To Interview John Wojciechowski, Packers Co-Director Of Player Personnel

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to interview people to be their next general manager and that list of candidates is now set to grow by one more on Wednesday afternoon

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday, the Steelers plan to interview current Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their general manager position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to interview Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their GM job, per league source. Wojciechowski was a Steelers’ personnel assistant in the late 90s before working his way up the scouting and executive ranks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2022

Wojciechowski was a Steelers’ personnel assistant in the late 90s before working his way up the scouting and executive ranks, first joined the Packers in May of 2012, as a college scout. Prior to being hired by the Packers, Wojciechowski spent the previous nine seasons (2003-11) as the Northeast area scout for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prior to working for the Cowboys, Wojciechowski was with the Jacksonville Jaguars for five seasons (1998-2002). During his first three seasons with Jacksonville, he worked as the team’s Southeast regional scout for the BLESTO scouting organization. He was promoted to Midwest scout by the Jaguars in 2001.

Wojciechowski’s first job in the NFL player personnel field came with the Steelers, where he served as a player personnel assistant for two seasons (1996-97). With the Steelers, he evaluated both college and pro players and did quality-control work for the special teams units.

In college, Wojciechowski was a four-year starter at Duquesne at defensive end (1992-95) and a three-year tri-captain. He attended Plum (Pa.) High School in suburban Pittsburgh as well.