Report: Steelers Request Interview With Colts’ College Scouting Director Morocco Brown

One day after reports surfaced that the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the General Manager’s position following the retirement of Kevin Colbert after the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added another name to the growing list of GM candidates.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers have requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts’ College Scouting Director Morocco Brown.

Brown becomes the seventh name to be linked to the Steelers’ soon-to-be vacant GM job, joining the likes of current in-house options in Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt and Vice President of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan, as well as external candidates in Tennessee’s Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, Indianapolis Colts’ Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds, and Los Angeles Chargers’ Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden, and Riddick.

The expectation remains that one of Khan or Hunt will be promoted, though both could ultimately share the role in Pittsburgh. It is curious though that the Steelers continue to do their due diligence and look elsewhere.

Brown was previously in the mix for the Chicago Bears’ GM job, and has held down the Colts’ College Scouting Director’s position since 2016. Prior to his role with the Colts, Brown was the Vice President of Player Personnel in Cleveland from 2014-15, Director of Pro Personnel in Washington from 2008-13, and was the Assistant Director of Pro Personnel in Chicago from 2001-07.

While in Indianapolis, Brown has had a key role in building a talented roster through the draft under Colts’ GM Chris Ballard. Brown has had a hand in the selections of All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, running back Nyheim Hines, and Pro Bowl right tackle Braden Smith.

Plus, he’s a wordsmith when it comes to describing players.

Prior to his work as a front office executive, Brown attended North Carolina State where he where he was a team captain as a senior, was a 2-time Honorable Mention All-ACC linebacker & is the only player in school history to lead the team in tackles three consecutive seasons.

Following his four years with the Wolfpack, Brown signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 1999. He was ultimately released by the Steelers and Bill Cowher in final cuts after Training Camp. Brown then went on to play briefly in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders before deciding to hang up the pads due to reoccurring neck injuries.