NFL Draft

Report: Over 150 Prospects Plan To Boycott Combine Workout If Bubble Restrictions Aren’t Lifted

Posted on
NFL Scouting Combine logo

Big news Sunday night that could have a serious impact on next month’s NFL Combine. According to reporting from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, agents are organizing to have over 150 players boycott all portions of the 2022 Combine except for medical evaluations. That boycott stems from the league’s decision to create a bubble for the player’s time there, heavily restricting access to trainers and other staff.

While it’s not clear who those prospects could be, it is likely to include some of the top names in this year’s draft. The NFL recently announced a bubble environment for the Combine but the last-second decision has angered agents and trainers who feel the players they represent won’t be able to put on their best at Indy.

The NFL announced they would slightly ease restrictions to allow one or two trainers into the bubble with the prospect. But agents are looking for a more open environment for their clients.

This year, there were 324 prospects invited to the NFL Combine, meaning roughly half of them could opt out of most of the week’s events.

The Combine has become a marquee offseason even for the NFL as part of the league’s endless draft cycle. The event was not held last year due to COVID and unless the league gives into these demands, the Combine may look pretty sparse this time around. This year’s Combine is slated to take place March 1st through the 7th.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!