Pre-Combine Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

We’re in a brief-ish dead zone of the NFL offseason. Post Super Bowl, pre free agency. But the NFL Combine is days away, returning after being cancelled in 2021. But this week kept us busy with GM Kevin Colbert speaking with the media on Monday, offering some insight into the team’s offseason plans. The Combine will help shape the draft landscape even more.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage.

1 – Kevin Colbert acknowledged the Steelers have more free agency money than ever before but said the team may not be aggressive once the new league year begins. Will the Steelers sign an outside free agent for an average yearly value at or above $7 million per season?

2 – What will QB Aaron Rodgers decide? Will he stay in Green Bay, request to go to a new team, or retire?

3 – Ray-Ray McCloud told NFL Network he wants to return to Pittsburgh? Do you want to see McCloud re-sign with the team?

4 – Worst Steelers’ Week One QB – Bubby Brister or Kent Graham?

5 – Kevin Colbert said accuracy was the most important trait a QB can have. What’s the most important trait to you? Examples include: accuracy, mobility, arm strength, leadership, football IQ, etc.

Recap of 2022 First Full Offseason Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents serious about improving the offensive line. 13 of 18 (72.2%) answered offensive line or specified a guard or center as the number one position the Steelers should address in the offseason. Quarterback a distant second with four.

Question 2: The median response has the Steelers going back to the Super Bowl in four to five years. Yoi. I don’t want to wait that long. But I remember wanting “one for the thumb in 81.” I had to wait another 25 years for that fifth ring. So, another four years makes it 17 years between Super Bowls. That’s acceptable if I live that long.

Question 3: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will play for another team in 2022 according to 44% of respondents. Kyler Murray and None had 22% each. Aaron Rogers got only one vote despite his farewell note to teammates. And one said that all three quarterbacks will be with new teams in 2022.

Question 4: Wow. Respondents had favorite memories from all six Super Bowls the Steelers won. We didn’t mention the other two appearances. Not sure if it’s recency bias but Super Bowl 43 had the two favorite memories. It’s a tie between Santonio Holmes catching Ben Roethlisberger’s pass to win the game. And then there was James Harrison returning the interception 100 yards for the pick six. Personally, I view them as co-MVP’s and so did the Steelers Depot respondents as those two plays tied as their favorite Super Bowl memory.

Question 5: T.J. Watt will receive only two Defensive Player of the Year awards by the end of his career. At least that was the median response. He will have earned more, but we cannot control the voters who play favorites instead of being unbiased like the average Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

