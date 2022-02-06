Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft Has Steelers Taking Quarterback (Who Wasn’t In Mobile)

Malik Willis. Kenny Pickett. And all the other quarterbacks down in Mobile have basically been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But CBS’ latest mock draft has the team taking the lone top-named quarterback who wasn’t at this year’s Senior Bowl: Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

CBS’ Kyle Stackpole explains his reasoning for the team drafting Corral as its hopeful Ben Roethlisberger replacement.

“Steelers president Art Rooney II recently spoke about the Steelers wanting a mobile quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and Corral can get it done with his legs. He also greatly improved his decision-making and pocket presence at Ole Miss this past season.”

Rooney echoed what Mike Tomlin has said all year, highlighting the desire to find a quarterback who can make plays with his legs. Rooney emphasized he’s looking for scrambler looking to throw, not a scrambler looking to run, and Corral generally fits that bill.

He was a two-year starter for the Runnin’ Rebels, throwing 49 touchdowns to 19 interceptions over his final two years. He greatly bettered his TD:INT ratio from 2020 to 2021, cutting down his interceptions from 14 to five from 2020 to 2021. Over the last two years, he’s rushed for a combined 1100 yards and 15 rushing scores. He’s also shown toughness, playing through dual ankle injuries in 2021. He also got hurt in the bowl game, though it doesn’t appear to be as serious as initially believed.

An underclassman who hadn’t graduated, Corral wasn’t able to attend this year’s Senior Bowl, putting him out of the mind of talent evaluators this past week focusing on the rest of the group who was there. But Corral remains in the mix to be the first quarterback off the board and there is still no clear consensus on whose name will first be off the board.

In Stackpole’s mock, Liberty Malik Willis’ flew up the boards, the first arm taken at #9 overall to the Denver Broncos. If Denver fails to land Aaron Rodgers, they will be in the market for a quarterback. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was next off the board at #18 to the New Orleans Saints while Corral was next up to the Steelers at #20. Those were the only three quarterbacks in the first round of this mock, leaving Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, and Carson Strong into Day Two territory.

Look for a player profile on Corral early in the week.

Around the league, Alabama OT Evan Neal went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Baltimore Ravens were mocked DL Trayvon Walker, the Cleveland Browns given WR Drake London, and the Cincinnati Bengals beefing up their offensive line with Zion Johnson.