Article

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Top 500 Steelers (2021 Edition)

Posted on

PREVIOUS EDITIONS

Being an average Steelers fan; I’m compelled to compare players from different eras. Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my original List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2017. My last update came at the end of the 2020 NFL season: Top 500 Steelers (2020 Edition).

This sixth edition of the Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers incorporates on the field service, recognition, and accomplishments of the 2021 Steelers. Player’s rankings may change due to changes to Steelers All-Time individual leaders in select categories, adjusted information in the Pro Football Reference (one of my main resources), or recognition for their play such as the Hall of Honor or Hall of Fame.

2021 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

I waited for the announcement of the latest AP defensive player of the year. T.J Watt skyrocketed into the top 30 after just five seasons of play. Just imagine where he will place if he keeps his pace up over the next five seasons! He’s just behind Maurkice Pouncey and Cam Heyward who is at 28 overall. Heyward’s very commendable season gives him room to reach even higher as he closes out his career.

Najee Harris just missed the top 500 in his first year. He’ll easily break into the top 500 after next season. This year he came in at number 532 as the Steelers top ranked 2021 rookie. This year, Ricardo Colclough is Mr. 500. The very last to make the all-time list. Previous Mr. 500’s includes Dick Arndt, David Woodley, Pete Ladygo, Lou Tepe, and Chris Carter.

Ben Roethlisberger finished this season at number eight overall. Roethlisberger will undoubtedly be in the Steelers Hall of Honor and the Football Hall of Fame after he retires. Once he does, I project him to be at least number two on the all-time list just behind Joe Greene but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

PLAYERS DROPPED OFF THIS EDITION

As players ascend into the top 500; inevitably Newton’s third law of motion forces other players out. Here are the players who fell from last year’s list along with their new ranking:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
Chuck Allen LB 1970-71 494 501
Tom Myslinski G 1996-20 493 502
Rodney Carter RB 1987-89 499 503
Sean Morey WR 2004-06 495 504
Dick Arndt T 1967-70 500 505
Joe Glamp K 1947-49 497 506
Johnny Clement B 1946-48 498 521

 

Here are some details on these Steelers of yore:

Chuck Allen:

Chuck Noll began replacing players from his first season as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. In February 1970, Chuck Noll traded wide receiver Don Alley to the San Diego Chargers for 31-year-old linebacker Chuck Allen. Allen played nine years for the Chargers including his first five under defensive coach Chuck Noll. Allen named to two AFL Pro Bowls while with the Chargers. Noll believed “he had everything. He was a great competitor, a good hitter – a good tackler. He was smart and he had an understanding, a knowledge of defense. I don’t think he lost that.” Noll planned to use Chuck Allen at middle linebacker to bolster his defense. Allen started all 14 games in 1970 as the Steelers improved from 1-13 to 5-9.

In 1971, the Steelers were 5-5 with Allen starting the first ten games. Late in the game against the New York Giants, Allen leaped up to defend an overthrown pass and landed awkwardly on his knee. The Steelers lost the next three of four games with Allen out of the lineup. The Steelers waived him just before the 1972 season with the Philadelphia Eagles signing him for his final season as an NFL player. Chuck Allen went on to serve in the Seattle Seahawks organization for 20 years culminating as the Vice President of Football operations. He died at age 77 on December 14, 2016.

Tom Myslinski:

Tom Myslinski played for four teams in his first four seasons. He started nine games at right guard for the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995. Released after the season, the Steelers signed Myslinski as depth on the interior line since he could also play center. Myslinski was among the final cuts. However, the Steelers re-signed him due to injuries on the offensive line.

His first start came after Brendan Stai went out for elbow surgery causing Bill Cowher to rejuggle the line. After a rough start giving up a sack against the Houston Oilers, Myslinski steadily improved. Chan Gailey offensive coordinator at the time saying, “he held his own early and then got better every week.” In his last start against Miami, quarterback Mike Tomczak attempted to lateral the ball to Myslinski to avoid a sack. The Dolphins recovered but the Steelers with takeaways of their own eventually prevailed. Once Brendan Stai returned, Myslinski just briefly appeared including one of their two playoff games.

TOP RESERVE

In 1997, Myslinski was the top reserve interior lineman. He even got work at long snapper filling in for five games in the 1997 season. Brendan Stai went down with an ankle injury during a 37-7 season opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Myslinski played in all 16 games including starting seven for the injured Stai. Tunch Ilkin worked with Myslinski who ended up signing a $3 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. The Steelers brought him back in 2000. Coach Bill Cowher wanting to add toughness to his offensive line explaining “You need guys who are going to puke in the huddle and get ready to run to the line to run the next play.” He appeared in six games. The Steelers released Myslinski prior to the 2001 season as younger talent appeared on the roster including Jeff Hartings, Chukky Okobi, and Mathias Nkwenti.

Myslinski found the time to volunteer at as a strength and conditioning coach at North Florida University while with the Steelers in 1996. He also volunteered at Pitt from 1998-2001. Afterwards, he held a series of strength and conditioning jobs at Robert Morris then broke into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2007. He became the Jacksonville Jaguars strength and conditioning coach in January 2012. A post he held until Urban Meyer fired Myslinski in 2021 during his reorganization of the Jaguars.

Rodney Carter:

The Steelers drafted running back Rodney Carter out of Purdue in the seventh round of the 1987 draft. A two-sport star he played football and baseball at Purdue. Carter a pass receiving specialist caught 98 passes for 1,099 yards his senior year. The Steelers wanted to strengthen the running back room which included Frank Pollard and Walter Abercrombie. After strong performances in camp, Carter missed his rookie season after hurting his right knee.

In 1987, he was the very last cut but brought back as a replacement player during the strike. The Steelers retained him, and he scored two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs. In three seasons, he caught 86 passes for eight touchdowns but just 244 rushing yards. A substantial chunk came in a 1988 game against the Denver Broncos. On a third and one, Merrill Hoge took a fake handoff and then opened a hole for Carter who ran 64 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring. He also scored on a ten-yard pass from Todd Blackledge in the 39-21 win.

Following his three years with the Steelers, Carter worked in construction, coached then got into pharmaceutical sales. In 2008 doctors diagnosed him with multiple sclerosis. In 2012 he went blind from diabetes complications but remains active. He’s lived in Bethlehem Pa with his wife since 1992. His son played football for Bucknell.

Sean Morey:

Sean Morey played three of his nine NFL seasons in Pittsburgh. Originally a New England Patriots seventh round draft pick in the 1999 draft. Morey played for the Patriots his rookie season. then the Philadelphia Eagles before becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2004. A special teams ace and captain during his time with the Steelers. Sean Morey left in 2007 to join Ken Whisenhut with the Arizona Cardinals. That’s where he made the Pro Bowl as a special team player in 2008. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 but retired just before training camp citing concussions. Morey along with other players objected to the NFL Players’ Concussion Injury Litigation and Proposed Settlement. The group sought to broaden the narrow scope of players that would receive a settlement. He coached high school football at Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Morey remains active in concussion and CTE research.

Dick Arndt:

Bill Austin traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for Dick Arndt in September 1967. He played in all 14 games in 1967 mainly on special teams. In 1968 he was on the taxi squad, the first year NFL recognized as an inactive list in what has become the practice squads and activated for three games.

Joe Greene rookie 1969, Chuck Noll deciding who his defensive line will be. Arndt pulled hamstring on opening kickoff in the Steelers season opening victory over Detroit Lions. Their only win in a 1-13 campaign. Arndt activated late in the season to play against the Giants as LC Greenwood missed the last two games for military training. In the final game, the New Orleans Saints scored a late fourth quarter touchdown for a come from behind win and a fight broke out. Arndt waded in with his helmet half on and received a cut over his left eye to add insult to the injury of a final loss.

In 1970, Dick Arndt was one of 14 players that Chuck Noll retained from the roster he inherited going into the 1969 season. Arndt appeared in all 14 games in 1970. He blocked a field goal in his final game in a 30-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Chuck Noll waived Arndt following a season opening loss in 1971. The New England Patriots signed Arndt in 1972 after his four seasons in Pittsburgh but never played there.

Joe Glamp:

Glamp was from the Mount Pleasant area where he starred in football with his brother at Hurst High School. From Mount Pleasant he went to Louisiana State playing in 1942. Glamp curtailed his college career to enter the military during WWII where he did play on some service teams. Glamp returned to LSU after war but could not regain his form. He worked in a railroad freight yard before trying out for the Steelers. Steelers head coach Jock Sutherland signed Glamp prior to the 1947 season. Glamp was part of group of running backs including Johnny Clement trying to fill the void left when Bullet Bill Dudley traded away to the Detroit Lions. Glamp quickly demonstrated his kicking skills in the preseason.

PLAYOFF SEASON

In the 1947 season opener, Dudley almost pulled off a Lion victory. He scored one touchdown and intercepted a pass to set up a field goal and a 10-7 Detroit lead. But Steelers prevailed with Glamp kicking two extra points and icing it with a 35-yard field goal with two minutes to play to win 17-10. In the third game, Glamp missed a 29-yard field goal attempt that bounced off the goal post with 25 seconds to play preventing a come behind victory for Washington. Steelers lost 27-26.

Bob Drum of the Pittsburgh Press noted that Washington used wooden goalposts made from two by fours that had flat surfaces. If they used then modern steel posts that are round, the ball likely would have caromed in for the field goal. Against Green Bay he missed his first PAT after spraining an ankle the previous game, but another PAT and a field goal helped the Steelers beat the Packers 18-17. Glamp credited with starting games when the Steelers kicked the opening kickoff. He did get into some games as a right halfback.

AVENGING WASHINGTON LOSS

In 1948 after Jock Sutherland’s death. Glamp scored a touchdown in an opening loss to Washington. He booted a 19-yard field goal that would have tied game, but referees negated the kick because the Steelers took too much time. Glamp lightest player at 177 but fastest on team. In rematch with Washington, Glamp missed five attempts but hit on his final attempt with 28 seconds to play to beat Washington 10-7. A melee broke out at end of game when Washington owner George Preston Marshall came out of the stands onto the field berating officials. Glamp scored his second touchdown on a 55-yard run off left tackle in 38-7 win over Green Bay. His third touchdown occurred in 38-28 win over Giants, a three-yard reception. Glamp set franchise scoring record with 56 points in 1948.

Glamp only played eight games in 1949 with Joe Geri taking over kicking chores. In preseason Pittsburgh tried Glamp at left halfback with others but no good passing. May have led John Michelson to go with rookie Jim Finks as a passing player. Missed four field goal attempts in 28-7 win over Giants to open season. First field goal not until fifth game versus New York Bulldogs. Steelers 4-1 at this point of season and Glamp 14 of 14 PAT. In his final game, Glamp missed a 27-yard field goal attempt in very soggy conditions. The miss caused a 7-7 tie that hurt the Steelers playoff chances as they were now 4-3-1. Steelers released Glamp two days later. Players voted Glamp a 2/3 share of their second-place finish at end of season despite his midseason release.

Johnny Clement:

As a sophomore, played for SMU against Jock Sutherland’s Pitt team in 1938 noted for his passing. As a senior, started at left halfback versus Pitt that ended in a 7-7 tie. The Chicago Cardinals drafted Clement in fourth round of 1941 draft. He started four of nine games. He came into a game late and threw two TD passes in a 21-14 loss to Eagles. A few days later he received orders to report for military duty by the draft board. A pilot he also played for the Maxwell Field Marauders along with his regular military duties.

JOHNNY ZERO

In 1946, the signing rights to Clement included in a trade between the Steelers and Cardinals. He played behind Bullet Bill Dudley in 1946 but would sub in all 11 games. Sutherland often sent his second team to start the second half. He had nerve damage in his left shoulder that he played with all seasons. Clement adopted the number 0 which he wore on service teams. He became known as “Johnny Zero.”

PRIVATE PILOT

A private pilot he flew from Texas to Pittsburgh in his own plane to meet with Jock Sutherland to discuss his contract in the 1948 off season. Even landing in a cornfield on one of his stops, “I wanted to see friends in Loudonville …. So, I took a chance, flew over and landed in a cornfield. It was a bit rough but so are those Bears and Giants.” Clement said he delayed signing to see if Dudley would return. “One of the reasons I delayed signing for 1947 was to see what Dudley was going to do. I like football too mush to waste my time on the sidelines. Since I have the chance to be a regular left half-back now, I’m not going to muff it.”

Seen as the replacement of Bill Dudley, Clement started out strong among the league leaders in both rushing, passing, and scoring. But then a dislocated elbow against the Chicago Bears in the tenth game sidelined him on the opening drive. The Bears demolished the Steelers 49-7 without Clement in the lineup. He missed the rematch to the Eagles, a 21-0 Steelers loss after being instrumental in the victory in the first game. That’s where he scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw for two more. The Steelers averaged 24 points a game in first nine games. Without Clement along they only scored 24 points in their last three games. Clement set a then franchise record 1004 passing yards despite missing two games and most of a third game. He also finished second in the league for rushing. Good enough for second team All-Pro.

PLAYOFF GAME

In the playoff against the Eagles. Clement led all runners with 59 yards on 14 carries compared to 18 rushes for 45 yards by the Eagles Steve Van Buren (a college teammate that blocked for him in 1941). But Clement off the mark in passing. The Eagles using the T formation and former Steeler Tommy Thompson completing 11 of 17 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. But Clement completed four of 16 passes for 52 yards from the single wing. The Steelers lost the rubbermatch 21-0.

In 1948, the Steelers stunned by legendary Jock Sutherland’s sudden death in April. John Michelosen took over as coach. Clement injured his ribs in preseason. Team doctor gave him shots of Novocain before season opener against Washington. But then separated his shoulder after gaining 127 rushing yards and passing for 81 more in a 17-14 loss. Michelosen wanted to rest Clement but instead he played the entire next game throwing two touchdown passes including a fourth quarter toss that put the Steelers in the lead for a 24-14 come from behind victory. Clement led NFL with 223 rushing yards after three games. He reinjured himself in game five, a 34-27 loss to the Giants. He would dress one more time that season but as a tribute not to play.

PAY DISPUTE

Clement hoped to return in 1949 but needed medical clearance. Steelers cut salaries and 14 players held out in a salary dispute. Clement did not show for Steeler’s camp. Instead, newspaper reported Clement working out with the Chicago Hornets of the All-America Conference. Steelers general manager John Holahan revealed that salary negotiations had broken down as Clement signed with the Hornets. “Naturally, we ‘cut Clement’s salary,’ We cut all the salaries and he had to go along with the rest. We saw we were getting nowhere with him. We told him he was free to dicker with any club in football.”

The Steelers also lost John Mastrangelo to the AAC. Art Rooney provided his perspective: “All our troubles are supposed to have started with salary cuts. No player likes to be cut down but there weren’t that many to worry about. For example, Clement made $7000 ($90,773 today) with us in 1947. We raised him to $10,000 in 1948. He played only half the season, not even that, but received his pay just the same. This year, we weren’t sure he’d play at all but sent him a contract of $7000 which I thought was very fair.”

TRAGIC END

The Steelers improved to 6-5-1 without the services of Clement or Mastrangelo. Clement played 12 games for the Hornets in 1949. Then Clement rejoined the military during the Korean war as a B-36 bomber pilot. After the war, he went into construction and then an air taxi service. He would meet the Steelers teams at the airport whenever they flew to Dallas. Tragically, he died in December 1969 while piloting an aircraft. It crashed near Mountain City, Tennessee but the wreckage not found until January 29, 1970. He was just 50. So, he never got to see the Steelers win a playoff game.

Do you remember these players? If you have an interesting anecdote about any of them, please give us your story in the comment section.

NEWCOMERS TO THE TOP 500

Here are the new additions to the list:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
Robert Spillane LB 2019-21 544 422
Chase Claypool WR 2020-21 740 427
Benny Snell Jr RB 2019-21 588 477
Alex Highsmith LB 2020-21 791 485
Mason Rudolph QB 2019-21 548 492
Randy Fuller DB 1995-97 507 498
Marcus Allen S 2018-21 662 499

Six of seven ascending players were on the 2021 roster. Five of the current players drafted between 2018-2020. Robert Spillane signed as a free agent in 2019 after a rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. Randy Fuller reappears after dropping off last edition. Here’s a short bio on Fuller:

Randy Fuller:

The Steelers signed Randy Fuller after Rod Woodson injured his knee at the start of the 1995 season. The Broncos fourth round pick in 1994, he played special teams and in nickel defense before Denver waived him during his second summer camp. Fuller played in 39 games with four starts in three seasons with the Steelers. He also played in seven playoff games in the Black and Gold. His highlight moment was in the 1995 playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, he knocked away the Hail Mary pass that clinched the 20-16 victory and a trip to Super Bowl XXX. His reward was being replaced in dime packages for the big game by Rod Woodson coming back from his knee injury.

In 1997, he strip-sacked Houston’s Steve McNair. Greg Lloyd recovered the fumble but lost it himself before Jason Gildon picked the bouncing ball up and scored the defensive touchdown in a 37-24 win. Randy started three games in 1997 after Carnell Lake injured. But Fuller injured his groin which hampered him for the rest of the season. Fuller signed with Atlanta following the 1997 season. He finished his NFL career in 1999 with Seattle. Following football, Randy Fuller worked fulltime at a residential treatment center helping people with mental health issues.

CONCLUSION

32 players played a regular season game in Steelers uniforms for the first time in 2021. There are now 1,577 players who have worn the Black and Gold in at least one regular season game since the team entered the league in 1933.

Many of you may dispute where I rank different players. That’s okay by me. I use a matrix, so once I crunch the numbers players end up where they do. I wish some of my favorite players ranked higher. Conversely, there are some jagoffs that I wish came in lower on the rankings. It is what it is. Here we go.

The full list of top 500 Steelers is just below your music selection.

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to include some music. A lot of these Steelers are no longer with us. But to my mind they’re still with us as the Black and Gold. Here is We’re Still Here by Jimmy Buffett.

The Top 500 Steelers (2021 Edition):

Key: *Hall of Fame  !Hall of Honor

2021 Rank Change First Last Position Years
1 Joe Greene* DL 1969-81
2 Terry Bradshaw* QB 1970-83
3 1 Jack Lambert* LB 1974-84
4 -1 Rod Woodson* DB/KR 1987-96
5 Mike Webster* C 1974-88
6 1 Franco Harris* RB 1972-83
7 -1 Mel Blount* DB 1970-83
8 2 Ben Roethlisberger QB 2004-21
9 Troy Polamalu* S 2003-14
10 -2 Jack Ham* LB 1971-82
11 Dermontti Dawson* C 1988-00
12 Hines Ward! WR 1998-11
13 Donnie Shell* S 1974-87
14 Antonio Brown WR 2010-18
15 Alan Faneca* G 1998-07
16 John Stallworth* WR 1974-87
17 Ernie Stautner* DL 1950-63
18 James Harrison LB 02 04-12 14-17
19 Jerome Bettis* RB 1996-05
20 2 Andy Russell! LB 63 1966-76
21 -1 LC Greenwood! DE 1969-81
22 -1 Greg Lloyd! LB 1988-97
23 Lynn Swann* WR 1974-82
24 Jack Butler* DB 1951-59
25 3 Carnell Lake! DB 1989-98
26 -1 Casey Hampton NT 2001-12
27 -1 James Farrior! LB 2002-11
28 6 Cam Heyward DE 2011-21
29 -2 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010-20
30 35 TJ Watt LB 2017-21
31 -2 Heath Miller TE 2005-15
32 -2 Levon Kirkland LB 1992-00
33 -2 Jason Gildon LB 1994-03
34 4 Tunch Ilkin! OT 1980-92
35 -3 Joey Porter LB 1999-06
36 3 Jon Kolb! OT 1969-81
37 3 Louie Lipps! WR 1984-91
38 -5 Larry Brown! OT 1971-84
39 -4 Dave DeCastro G 2012-20
40 -4 David Little LB 1981-92
41 -4 Elbie Nickel! TE 1947-57
42 Aaron Smith DE 1999-11
43 Le’Veon Bell RB 2013-17
44 2 Dwight White! DE 1971-80
45 4 Mike Wagner! S 1971-80
46 -1 Gary Anderson K 1982-94
47 Bryan Hinkle LB 1982-93
48 -4 Ray Mansfield C 1964-76
49 Ike Taylor DB 2003-14
50 -2 Lawrence Timmons LB 2007-15
51 Kordell Stewart QB 1995-02
52 -2 Dwayne Woodruff DB 1979-85 87-90
53 -1 Rocky Bleier! RB 68 1970-80
54 John Henry Johnson* RB 1960-65
55 -2 Brett Keisel DE 2002-14
56 -1 Robin Cole LB 1977-87
57 Ramon Foster G 2009-19
58 -2 Sam Davis G 1967-79
59 -1 Dale Dodrill MG 1951-59
60 1 Bill Dudley* B 1942 45-46
61 -2 Dick Hoak! RB 1961-70
62 -2 Bobby Layne* QB 1958-62
63 Larry Foote LB 2002-08 10-13
64 Deshea Townsend DB 1998-09
65 -3 John Jackson OT 1988-97
66 Ray Mathews B 1951-59
67 2 Ben McGee E 1964-72
68 -1 Gary Dunn DL 1977-87
69 -1 Glen Edwards DB 1971-77
70 William Gay DB 2007-11 13-17
71 Willie Parker RB 2004-09
72 John Reger LB 1955-63
73 2 Kevin Greene* LB 1993-95
74 4 Loren Toews LB 1973-83
75 -1 Mike Merriweather LB 1982-87
76 -3 Moon Mullins OL 1971-79
77 5 Bill McPeak E 1949-57
78 +1 Darren Perry S 1992-98
79 -2 JT Thomas DB 1973-77 79-81
80 -4 Marvel Smith OT 2000-08
81 4 Ryan Clark S 2006-13
82 -2 Joel Steed NT 1992-99
83 Neil O’Donnell QB 1990-95
84 -3 Craig Wolfley OL 1980-89
85 1 Jeff Hartings C 2001-06
86 2 Barry Foster RB 1990-94
87 -3 Roy Jefferson WR 1965-69
88 -1 Max Starks T 2004-12
89 2 Gerald Williams DL 1986-94
90 Keith Willis DE 1982-87 89-91
91 -2 Mike Sandusky G 1957-65
92 2 Joe Krupa OT 1956-64
93 Bennie Cunningham TE 1976-85
94 -2 LaMarr Woodley LB 2007-13
95 -1 Clendon Thomas B 1962-68
96 -1 George Tarasovic E 1952-53 56-63
97 5 Jerry Shipkey LB/FB/DB 1948-52
98 Frank Pollard RB 1980-88
99 -2 Alejandro Villanueva OT 2015-20
100 -3 Buddy Dial! E 1959-63
101 Ray Pinney OL 76-78 80-8285-87
102 -2 Justin Strzelczyk OL 1990-99
103 9 Juju Smith-Schuster WR 2017-21
104 -2 Jim Finks QB 1949-55
105 -1 Mark Bruener TE 1995-03
106 -1 Merrill Hoge RB 1987-93
107 Kevin Henry DE 1993-00
108 1 Vince Williams LB 2013-20
109 5 Greg Warren LS 2005-16
110 1 Frank Varrichione T 1955-60
111 -8 Bruce Van Dyke G 1967-73
112 -2 Chad Scott DB 1997-04
113 Lee Flowers DB 1995-02
114 -6 Dewayne Washington DB 1998-03
115 3 Fran Rogel B 1950-57
116 4 Kimo von Oelhoffen DL 2000-05
117 -2 Terry Long G 1984-91
118 5 Bobby Walden P 1968-77
119 -3 Santonio Holmes WR 2006-09
120 6 Chuck Hinton DT 1964-71
121 7 Lynn Chandnois B 1950-56
122 Dwight Stone WR 1987-94
123 -6 Charley Bradshaw T 1961-66
124 Ron Shanklin WR 1970-74
125 -4 Brady Keys DB/KR 1961-67
126 -1 Roy Gerela K 1971-78
127 -8 Marcus Gilbert OT 2011-18
128 -3 Clark Haggans LB 2000-07
129 2 Bill Walsh C 1949-55
130 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014-20
131 6 Steve Furness DL 1972-80
132 -3 Armand Niccolai T/K 1934-42
133 -1 Plaxico Burress WR 2000-04 12-13
134 -1 John Fuqua RB 1970-76
135 -1 Bubby Brister QB 1986-92
136 Ron Johnson DB 1978-84
137 1 Jerame Tuman TE 1999-06
138 1 Jeff Reed K 2002-10
139 -6 Dan James T 1960-66
140 Yancy Thigpen WR 1992-97
141 Dan Kreider FB 2000-07
142 5 John Banaszak DL 1975-81
143 -1 Walter Abercrombie RB 1982-87
144 -1 Randy Grossman TE 1974-81
145 41 Minkah Fitzpatrick S 2019-21
146 -1 Mark Malone QB 1980-87
147 -3 Bud Dupree LB 2015-20
148 -2 Chris Hoke DL 2001-11
149 -1 Jerry Olsavsky LB 1989-97
150 -1 Kendall Simmons G 2002-08
151 6 Ernie Holmes DL 1972-77
152 -2 Earl Holmes LB 1996-01
153 Chuck Cherundolo C/LB 1941-42 45-48
154 -3 Chad Brown LB 1993-96 06
155 -3 Mike Wallace WR 2009-12
156 -2 Gary Ballman B 1962-66
157 -2 Jim Clack OL 1971-77
158 27 Chris Boswell K 2015-21
159 +1 Tom Tracy B 1958-63
160 -4 Marv Woodson B 1964-69
161 32 Joe Haden DB 2017-21
162 -4 Blood McNally* B 1934 37-39
163 -4 Lloyd Voss DL 1966-71
164 -1 Antwan Randle El WR 2002-05 10
165 -4 Eric Green TE 1990-94
166 -2 Charles Johnson WR 1994-98
167 -1 Hardy Nickerson LB 1987-92
168 -1 Rashard Mendenhall RB 2008-12
169 -7 Willie Daniel B 1961-66
170 -1 Mike Tomczak QB 1993-99
171 -3 George Hughes G 1950-54
172 John Nisby G 1957-61
173 -6 Paul Martha B 1964-69
174 1 Dirt Winston LB 1977-81 85-86
175 -10 DJ Johnson DB 1989-93
176 -2 Willie Williams DB 1993-96 04-05
177 -6 Josh Miller P 1996-03
178 -5 Matt Spaeth TE 2007-10 13-15
179 5 Bryant McFadden DB 2005-08 10-11
180 -3 Frank Lewis WR 1971-77
181 -3 Calvin Sweeney WR 1980-87
182 -12 Willie Colon OT 2006-12
183 -7 Thomas Everett S 1987-91
184 -4 Bill Sortet E 1933-40
185 -3 Chris Kemoeatu G 2006-11
186 -3 Ernie Mills WR 1991-96
187 -6 Myron Pottios LB 1961-65
188 4 Ted Petersen OL 1977-83 87
189 208 Diontae Johnson WR 2019-21
190 -2 Preston Pearson RB 1970-74
191 -2 John Perko G 1937-40 45-47
192 -5 Brendan Stai G 1995-99
193 -2 Steve Courson G 1978-83
194 1 Tyrone Carter S 2004-09
195 -5 John Brown T 1967-71
196 -2 Tom Beasley DL 1978-83
197 Evander Hood DE 2009-13
198 2 Donald Evans DE 1990-93
199 -4 Brent Alexander S 2000-03
200 20 Joe Geri TB/HB 1949-51
201 13 John Baker E 1963-67
202 -1 Keith Gary DE 1983-88
203 -3 Ted Doyle T 1938-45
204 -3 Louie Michaels K/DE 1961-63
205 -3 Ryan Shazier LB 2014-17
206 -1 Javon Hargrave DL 2016-19
207 -9 Wayne Gandy T 1999-02
208 -3 Ed Brown QB 1962-65
209 -3 Edmund Nelson DL 1982-87
210 18 Larry Griffin DB 1987-93
211 -4 Tommy Maddox QB 2001-05
212 5 Frank Sinkovitz C 1947-52
213 -2 Sidney Thornton RB 1977-82
214 -4 Travis Kirschke DE 2004-09
215 -11 Buzz Nutter C 1961-64
216 -8 Val Jansante E 1946-51
217 -6 Charles Seabright QB 1946-50
218 -5 Jon Witman FB 1996-01
219 -3 Trai Essex T 2005-11
220 -8 Mike Mitchell S 2014-17
221 14 Myron Bell S 1994-97 00-01
222 -4 Steve McLendon NT 2010-15
223 -1 Weegie Thompson WR 1984-89
224 -1 John Goodman DL 1981-85
225 -6 Robert Golden S 2012-17
226 -5 James Conner RB 2017-20
227 -3 Darrell Hogan G 1949-53
228 -3 Will Allen S 2010-15
229 88 Terrell Edmunds S 2018-21
230 -4 Jim Smith WR 1977-82
231 -4 Dean Derby B 1957-61
232 -1 John Hilton E 1965-69
233 -3 Craig Colquitt P 1978-81 83-84
234 -1 Kendrell Bell LB 2001-04
235 -6 Jason Worilds LB 2010-14
236 -4 Jim Bradshaw B 1963-67
237 -3 Leon Searcy OT 1992-95
238 -1 Sean Davis DB 2016-20
239 -1 Jordan Berry P 2015-20
240 7 Jack Wiley T 1946-50
241 -1 Preston Carpenter E 1960-63
242 -1 Frank Wydo T 1947-51
243 -1 John Schweder G 1951-55
244 -8 John Rowser DB 1970-73
245 7 Byron Gentry G 1937-39
246 Carlton Haselrig G 1990-93
247 -8 Charlie Mehelich E 1946-51
248 -2 Ed Beatty C 1957-61
249 -6 Duvall Love G 1992-94
250 -6 Oliver Ross OL 2000-04
251 8 Mike Logan S 2001-06
252 1 Henry Davis LB 1970-73
253 2 Rick Woods DB 1982-86
254 -6 Bob Davis E/DE 1946-50
255 -6 Tony Bova E 1942-47
256 -11 Ray Lemek G 1962-65
257 -6 Shaun Suisham K 2010-14
258 2 Jerrol Williams LB 1989-92
259 8 Mike Schneck LS 1999-04
260 -3 Ken Kortas T 1965-68
261 -5 Brian Blankenship G 1987-91
262 28 Chris Oldham DB 1995-99
263 -2 Jack McClairen E 1955-60
264 -6 Dick Haley B 1961-64
265 4 Gordon Gravelle OT 1972-76
266 -5 Lou Ferry T 1952-55
267 -5 Orpheus Roye DE 1996-99 08
268 -5 Terry Hanratty QB 1969-75
269 -5 Chris Hope S 2002-05
270 -16 Larry Gagner G 1966-69
271 -5 David Johnson TE 2009-13 16
272 -7 Charlie Batch QB 2002-12
273 -3 Artie Burns DB 2016-19
274 -2 Bobby Schmitz LB 1961-66
275 -2 Amos Zereoue RB 1999-03
276 110 Cameron Sutton DB 2017-21
277 -3 JR Wilburn WR 1966-70
278 -10 Eric Williams S 1983-86
279 -2 Delton Hall DB 1987-91
280 -4 Chukky Okobi OL 2001-06
281 -6 Matt Feiler OL 2016-20
282 21 Tyson Alualu DE 2017-21
283 -5 Kenny Davidson DE 1990-93
284 -4 Cliff Stoudt QB 1977-83
285 -1 Harvey Clayton DB 1983-86
286 -5 Aaron Jones DE/LB 1988-92
287 -8 Brentson Buckner DE 1994-96
288 -5 Andre Hastings WR 1993-96
289 17 Bill Nelsen QB 1963-67
290 -5 Vance McDonald TE 2017-20
291 Dick Alban E 1956-59
292 -4 Howard Hartley B 1949-52
293 -1 Jimmy Orr E 1958-60
294 -5 Anthony Chickillo LB 2015-19
295 -9 Norm Johnson K 1995-98
296 18 Ron Stehouwer B 1960-64
297 -6 Jesse James TE 2015-18
298 -6 Jarvis Jones LB 2013-16
299 -6 Bob Gaona T 1953-56
300 -5 Cortez Allen DB 2011-15
301 -5 John Campbell LB 1965-69
302 11 Bob Hohn B 1965-69
303 -5 Daniel McCullers NT 2014-19
304 -10 Will Wolford G/T 1996-98
305 -10 Deon Figures DB 1993-96
306 -6 Doug Legursky C 2009-12 15
307 -6 Courtney Hawkins WR 1997-00
308 Carlos Emmons LB 1996-99
309 -12 Arthur Moats LB 2014-17
310 -11 Mike Clark K 1964-67
311 -9 Earnest Jackson RB 1986-88
312 -7 Bill Saul LB 1964 66-68
313 -6 Roosevelt Nix FB 2015-19
314 -10 Kelvin Beachum T 2012-15
315 -6 Warren Williams RB 1988-92
316 -6 Darrius Heyward-Bey WR 2014-18
317 5 Gary Glick DB/HB 1956-59
318 -7 Fred McAfee RB 1994-98
319 -7 Harry Newsome P 1985-89
320 32 B.J. Finney C/G 2016-21
321 144 Chuks Okorafor OL 2018-21
322 161 Devin Bush LB 2019-21
323 67 James Washington WR 2018-21
324 Mike Hilton DB 2017-20
325 -9 Clint Kriewaldt LB 2003-07
326 5 John Rienstra G 1986-90
327 -9 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010-13
328 -8 Verron Haynes RB 2002-07
329 -10 John Fiala LB 1998-02
330 -9 Greg Hawthorne RB 1979-83
331 -8 Tim Lester FB 195-98
332 -7 Will Blackwell WR 1997-01
333 -3 Carl Samuelson T 1948-51
334 -6 Elbie Schultz OL 1941-44
335 -9 Theo Bell WR 1976 78-80
336 -9 Bob Kohrs LB 1981-85
337 -4 Donta Jones LB 1995-98
338 Roger Duffy C/G 1998-01
339 -10 Red Moore G 1947-49
340 -6 Will Johnson FB 2012-15
341 -6 Preston Gothard TE 1985-88
342 -5 Larry Anderson KR 1978-81
343 -7 Markus Wheaton WR 2013-16
344 -5 George Kakasic G 1936-39
345 -13 Mike Haggerty G 1967-70
346 3 Chuck Beatty DB 1969-72
347 -4 Lee Calland DB 1969-72
348 -8 Sam Washington DB 1982-85
349 -8 Matt Cushing TE 2000-04
350 -8 Ray May LB 1967-69
351 -6 George Hays E 1950-52
352 -8 Nick Eason DE 2007-10
353 -7 Antwon Blake DB 2013-15
354 -6 Walt Kichefski E 1940-42
355 John Woudenberg T 1940-42
356 -9 Anthony Madison DB 2006-11
357 Keydrick Vincent G 2001-04
358 Isaac Redman RB 2009-13
359 -9 Ryan Mundy S 2009-12
360 -6 Gene Lipscomb DL 1961-62
361 -10 Mewelde Moore RB 2008-11
362 -2 Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala RB 1998-02
363 -4 Chidi Iwuoma DB 2002-06
364 -11 Silvio Zaninelli B 1934-37
365 -4 Gregg Carr LB 1985-88
366 -4 Nate Washington WR 2005-08
367 -4 Tim Worley RB 1989-91, 93
368 -1 Tyrone Stowe LB 1987-90
369 -5 Kendrick Clancy NT 2000-04
370 -5 Daniel Sepulveda P 2007-11
371 -2 George Platukis E 1938-41
372 -4 Keenan Lewis DB 2009-12
373 -3 Mike Mularkey TE 1989-91
374 -3 Jerry Nuzum HB/FB 1948-51
375 32 Jimmy Allen DB 1974-77
376 -20 Martavis Bryant WR 2014-15 17
377 -11 Johnny Gildea QB 1935-37
378 -6 Ed Bradley LB 1972-75
379 4 Kendall Gammon LS 1992-95
380 -1 Joe Coomer T 1941, 45-46
381 -7 Earl Gros FB 1967-69
382 -9 Jordan Dangerfield S 2016/20
383 -8 Tim Johnson DE/DL 1987-89
384 -7 Joe Lewis DL 1958-60
385 -7 Ed Karpowich T 1936-40
386 -10 Tyler Matakevich LB 2016-19
387 21 Richard Shelton DB 1990-93
388 -8 Brian Stenger LB 1969-72
389 -8 Troy Edwards WR 1999-01
390 11 Keyaron Fox LB 2008-10
391 -7 Rodney Bailey DE 2001-03 06
392 -10 Kris Brown K 1999-01
393 -8 Cody Wallace G 2013-15
394 -7 L.J. Fort LB 2015-18
395 -7 Oliver Gibson DL 1995-98
396 -7 Kameron Canaday LS 2017-20
397 -6 John McMakin TE 1972-74
398 -6 Adrian Cooper TE 1991-93
399 -6 Jeff Graham WR 1991-93
400 -6 Chris Hubbard OL 2014-17
401 -6 Cedrick Wilson WR 2005-07
402 -6 Jonathan Hayes TE 1994-96
403 -8 Sean Spence LB 2012-15 17
404 -4 Marv Matuszak LB 1953, 55-56
405 -1 Bull Karcis FB 1936-38
406 -1 Justin Hartwig C 2008-09
407 -5 Willie McClung T/DL 1955-57
408 -10 Cannonball Butler B 1965-67
409 -9 Tony Compagno B 1946-48
410 3 Dick Shiner QB 1968-69
411 69 Johnny Sample B 1961-62
412 -3 Dave Smith WR 1970-72
413 -7 Jerry Hillebrand LB 1968-70
414 -4 Dick Campbell LB 1958-60
415 -5 Pat Brady P 1952-54
416 1 Hank Poteat DB 2000-02
417 11 Gary Jones DB 1990-94
418 27 Ralph Wenzel G 1966-70
419 -7 Mike Adams OT 2012-14
420 -6 Red Mack B 1961-63, 65
421 2 Ariel Solomon C 1991-95
422 122 Robert Spillane LB 2019-21
423 -4 Billy Ray Smith DL 1958-60
424 -6 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010-13
425 -10 Ray Seals DE 1994-95
426 -10 Nolan Harrison DE 1997-99
427 313 Chase Claypool WR 2020-21
428 -7 Anthony Smith DB 2006-08
429 -9 Xavier Grimble TE 2016-18
430 18 Emil Boures C/G 1982-85
431 -7 Rich Erenberg RB 1984-86
432 -10 Reggie Harrison RB 1974-77
433 -8 Dick Flanagan LB/OL 1953-55
434 22 Lupe Sanchez DB 1986-88
435 -9 Erric Pegram RB 1995-96
436 -9 Andre Frazier LB 05 2007-09
437 -8 Mike Vrabel LB 1997-00
438 -8 Mike Henry LB 1959-61
439 22 Lou Tepe C/LB 1953-55
440 18 Jim Sweeney OL 1996-99
441 -10 Shamarko Thomas S 2013-16
442 10 Whizzer White TB/HB 1938 –
443 -11 Leroy Thompson RB 1991-93
444 -11 Sandy Sandberg T 1935-37
445 -11 George Sulima E/DL 1952-54
446 -3 Willie Asbury FB 1966-68
447 -12 Rod Breedlove LB 1965-67
448 -12 Bill Davidson B/E 1937-39
449 -12 Leo Elter RB 1953-59
450 -9 Lee Mays WR 2002-06
451 -9 Bobby Shaw WR 1999-01
452 5 Mike Basrak C 1937-38
453 -15 Earl Morrall QB 1957-58
454 5 Tom Ricketts OL 1989-91
455 -11 John Powers TE 1962-65
456 -17 Steve Davis RB 1972-74
457 -11 Steven Nelson CB 2019-20
458 -9 John Burrell WR 1962-64
459 -9 Warren Heller E 1934-36
460 -9 Lorenzo Freeman DL 1987-90
461 -14 Marv Kellum LB 1974-76
462 -22 Chris Gardocki P 2004-06
463 -3 Jason Simmons DB 1998-01
464 Dick Riffle B 1941-42
465 -12 Ross Cockrell DB 2015-16
466 -11 Warren Bankston RB 1969-72
467 1 Stu Smith QB 1937-38
468 -6 Bob Adams TE 1969-71
469 -6 Sid Watson HB 1955-57
470 -16 Mark Royals P 1992-94
471 -4 Bob O’Neil DL 1956-57
472 -3 Kent Nix QB 1967-69
473 -7 Jerricho Cotchery WR 2011-13
474 -1 LT Walton DL 2015-18
475 1 Joe Gilliam QB 1972-75
476 -5 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010-13
477 111 Benny Snell Jr RB 2019-21
478 -9 Rick Moser RB 78-79 81-82
479 -7 Eli Rogers WR 2016-18
480 -2 Jack Sanders G 1940-42
481 -2 Richie McCabe DB 1955-58
482 3 Richard Huntley RB 1998-00
483 -6 Russell Davis RB 1980-83
484 -10 Rich Tylski G 2000-01
485 306 Alex Highsmith LB 2020-21
486 2 Cornell Gowdy DB 1987-88
487 -12 Bam Morris RB 1994-95
488 -6 Jaylen Samuels RB 2018-20
489 -8 Zack Valentine LB 1979-81
490 -6 David Woodley QB 1984-85
491 -5 Charles Davenport WR 1992-94
492 56 Mason Rudolph QB 2019-21
493 -4 Craig Bingham LB 1982-84 87
494 -4 Mike Kruczek QB 1976-79
495 -4 Walt Kiesling* OL 1937-38
496 -9 Cap Oehler C 1933-34
497 -1 Tyrone McGriff G 1980-82
498 9 Randy Fuller DB 1995-97
499 163 Marcus Allen S 2018-21
500 -8 Ricardo Colclough DB 2004-07

 

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!