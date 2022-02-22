Pavelle: Offensive Tackles On The Team And In The Draft

Should Pittsburgh spend a priority pick on a Tackle? Two weeks ago I thought I knew the answer. I’m a lot less sure now that I’ve done the research.

Those who favor the idea will point out that the Steeler OT’s are no better than average unless you assume a major jump by Dan Moore Jr. and either a healthy Zach Banner or a re-signed Chuks Okorafor. Those are all possible, but even then there would be no actual star. Thus there is definitely room for improvement and, since Tackle is a premium position, you aren’t going to find a top notch prospect if you wait until later in the draft.

Those who oppose the idea will point out that Pittsburgh prioritizes Centers and Guards over Tackles. So much so that you cannot find a single all-time great Tackle in the history of a team that’s had several great Guards. As for Center? No team, anywhere, at any spot, in any sport, can surpass the Steelers’ record at that position. I’m far from sure that anyone can legitimately claim to be a rival. Maybe the Yankees’ centerfielders?

Opponents of a high OT pick will also point out that the Steeler OT’s are a much stronger group than what the team can field on the inside.

THE CURRENT ROSTER

Football teams aim to have a starting Tackle for both the left and right sides, a solid backup, and a promising young buck who is learning the ropes. Special points go to Tackles that can move inside to also play Guard. The Steelers have these players:

OT Dan Moore Jr. , 6’5″, 315 lbs. with long 34½” arms and big 10½” hands. Drafted at 4:23 (#128 overall) in 2021. Turns 24 in September. The brightest spot on a dismal 2021 unit, last year’s 4th Round rookie was forced to play by Banner’s injuries, and then did a journeyman-level job on Big Ben’s blind side. Should be fine with any kind of a Sophomore Leap, and may be more than that. Roethlisberger himself issued a glowing recommendation: “He’s the Left Tackle of the future for this football team.” So let it be written, so let it be done. Fans will worry. It’s what we do. But Pittsburgh isn’t going to invest any draft capital just for the chance of finding an improvement over the young Mr. Moore.

, 6’5″, 315 lbs. with long 34½” arms and big 10½” hands. Drafted at 4:23 (#128 overall) in 2021. Turns 24 in September. The brightest spot on a dismal 2021 unit, last year’s 4th Round rookie was forced to play by Banner’s injuries, and then did a journeyman-level job on Big Ben’s blind side. Should be fine with any kind of a Sophomore Leap, and may be more than that. Roethlisberger himself issued a glowing recommendation: “He’s the Left Tackle of the future for this football team.” So let it be written, so let it be done. Fans will worry. It’s what we do. But Pittsburgh isn’t going to invest any draft capital just for the chance of finding an improvement over the young Mr. Moore. OT Zach Banner , 6’8″, 335 lbs. with long 34⅞” arms and 10¾” hands. Drafted at 4:30 (#137 overall) in 2017. Turns 29 in December. See below for more thorough discussion.

, 6’8″, 335 lbs. with long 34⅞” arms and 10¾” hands. Drafted at 4:30 (#137 overall) in 2017. Turns 29 in December. See below for more thorough discussion. OT Chukwuma “Chuks” Okorafor , 6’6″, 320 lbs. with long 34½” arms and 10¼” hands. Drafted at 3:28 (#92 overall) in 2018. Turns 25 in August. Free agent. See below for more thorough discussion.

, 6’6″, 320 lbs. with long 34½” arms and 10¼” hands. Drafted at 3:28 (#92 overall) in 2018. Turns 25 in August. Free agent. See below for more thorough discussion. OL Joe Haeg , 6’6″, 298 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. Drafted at 5:16 (#155 overall) in 2016. Turns 29 in March. A journeyman who provides solid backup service at both Tackle and Guard. You’d think he was a little small, but he plays a good deal bigger than he measures, particularly in the run game, and has very good mobility and native athleticism. Will earn $3.1 Million in 2022 and be a free agent in 2023. That sounds like an ideal swing-Tackle to my ear.

, 6’6″, 298 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. Drafted at 5:16 (#155 overall) in 2016. Turns 29 in March. A journeyman who provides solid backup service at both Tackle and Guard. You’d think he was a little small, but he plays a good deal bigger than he measures, particularly in the run game, and has very good mobility and native athleticism. Will earn $3.1 Million in 2022 and be a free agent in 2023. That sounds like an ideal swing-Tackle to my ear. OL John Leglue , 6’7″, 310 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and big 10” hands. Turns 26 in April. A 2019 UDFA, Leglue is built like a Tackle but served as the ultra-emergency LG #4 last year, and did it well enough to stop the hemorrhaging. No better than that, but it’s a lot more than nothing. Known for excellent athleticism. He will cost the team an extremely reasonable $825,000 in 2022 and will be an ERFA in 2023.

, 6’7″, 310 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and big 10” hands. Turns 26 in April. A 2019 UDFA, Leglue is built like a Tackle but served as the ultra-emergency LG #4 last year, and did it well enough to stop the hemorrhaging. No better than that, but it’s a lot more than nothing. Known for excellent athleticism. He will cost the team an extremely reasonable $825,000 in 2022 and will be an ERFA in 2023. RESERVE/FUTURE OL Chaz Green, 6’4⅝”, 318 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and big 10⅞” hands. Turns 30 in April. A career Journeyman selected by the Cowboys at 3:27 (#91 overall) 2015. Has been plagued with injuries for his whole career, and never seems to have recovered from getting butchered, carved, and served up in slices for four sacks in his only start of 2017. He’s never held a starting or full time backup job since that debacle.

ZACH BANNER OR CHUKS OKORAFOR? COULD IT BE BOTH?



Zach Banner is an enormous man with an eclipse-sized personality and endless potential as both a run- and pass blocker. No man that size should move as well as he does; at least when healthy and keeping his weight down. The 2019 version of Zach Banner showed flashes of finally realizing some of that awesome potential, but injuries intervened to wipe out everything in both 2020 and 2021; including most of the fan goodwill he’d earned.

Those two lost seasons coincide with some interesting contract moves. Banner entered 2020 on a shiny new, one-year, $1.75 Million “prove it” contract. His goal was obvious: follow up on his good 2019 with an even better 2020, and then negotiate for a career-making deal in the years to follow. Things looked good for that design as the preseason went on. He won the starting RT job away from Okorafor, and entered the actual games with high hopes and great momentum. Then came Snap #4 of Game #1, and poof. Torn ACL. Gone for the year.

Knee injuries and big men are a bad mix, but the Steelers must have been satisfied with the prognosis because they signed Banner to a two-year deal for 2021 (at about the same price with a small bump) and 2022 (where he’d earn a 3x salary increase if he didn’t get cut).

People may have forgotten the sense of cautious hope we had for the 2021 O-Line right after the draft. DeCastro would be the veteran anchor of the line. The rising Zach Banner would play on his right, and the newly returned fan favorite, B.J. Finney, would start at Center. Chuks Okorafor would get a chance to prove himself at LT in a contract year. And Kevin Dotson, the 2019 sensation, would step in for serious play at LG with a sophomore leap under his belt. Meanwhile Round 3’s Kendrick Green would study madly to convert from being a college Guard to an NFL Center, and Round 4 Tackle Dan Moore Jr. would develop on a redshirt year. It sounded good! Especially with the veteran Joe Haeg coming in to serve as the swing Tackle.

What’s that they say about ‘the best laid plans of mice and men?’ We lost the great DeCastro before the season began; Dotson spent most of the year hurt; B.J. Finney couldn’t get on the field; Banner never played a starting snap; and Okorafor had to shift over to RT. 100% casualty rate. The only thing worse was what happened to the D-Line, where the starters were better (three all-stars), two were lost for the season, and then we went through the backups, emergency backups, converted special teamers, and barrel-scraping desperation backups from other teams’ practice squads.

Getting back to the point, Zach Banner was forced to spend his second year in a row on IR, riding the pine at a cost of $2.875 Million. Was it the knee again? Could he have come back at 80% if Okorafor stank the joint up? We assume so, but have no confirmation.

Banner is scheduled to earn $6.625 Million in 2022, and would save the team $5 Million in cap space if he got cut. Speculation has run rampant that he might sign an extension on more or less identical terms to his last deal. But it should be noted that these speculations have all come from the fans, not the team or the player. Fans think emotionally. “You promised us two good years at an economy price, which would make the third year a bargain as well. Instead you gave us four snaps in 2020, and only five in 2021. You owe us! So how about we make 2022 another ‘prove it’ year, and save the price hike for 2023?”

Banner isn’t going to see things in that light. At 29 he is in his prime, and has to expect that his market will start to diminish. All he needs is that one big contract to set his family up for the rest of his life. That has to be his goal. But what is the best way to get there? Dropping his salary by $4 Million would hurt. That’s half of what he’s earned in his entire career! Doing so with no guarantee of future earnings…? Tough ask. OTOH, Pittsburgh could invest those cap savings in a proven commodity. Maybe even Chuks Okorafor. And where would Zach Banner be then, but out on the street after two years of idleness?

It won’t be an easy or comfortable negotiation for either side.

Chuks Okorafor has pass blocking skills that are well above the line, particularly against super quick and slippery rushers like Von Miller. Long, tall, athletic, easy moving, still improving. and only now entering the start of his prime. By all accounts, he is also a good teammate, a decent guy, a hard worker, and a credit to the city. There is a lot to like about Chuks Okorafor. And he stays healthy.

Those positives weigh against two negatives. First, he is little more than a positional blocker in the run game. Okorafor is not a people-mover who will dig out and relocate an unwilling NFL opponent. And second, he is now a free agent coming off his rookie deal, and likely to become more expensive than any team should be spending on a backup.

Okorafor, like Banner, is looking for that one big deal to set his family up for life. He’s earned all of $4 Million in his career while quietly plugging away on his rookie deal. Now is his chance! Dave Bryan has estimated the floor of his new contract to be around $7 Million per year, a number that would have to include a high percentage of bonus money to keep the annual salary down. Pittsburgh could afford that… but it would pinch pretty hard to pay Banner $6-7 Million and Okorafor $6-8 Million when only one of the two would be playing.

This creates an easy bottom line. Pittsburgh will have Dan Moore as one of its two starters in the years to come. The second will be either Okorafor or Banner. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where both would stay. It would simply cost too much when one of the two would end up warming the bench. The equation would change if either one had the ability to move inside and play Guard, but that just isn’t the case.

There are some alternatives, like an outside free agent. I personally find that unlikely. Maybe both of them will agree to a short term deal for 2022, since everyone expects that contracts will leap in value when the new cap money arrives in 2023? From the players point of view that argument ignores the injury risks and the fact that one of them would be sitting. Maybe it’s not such a good idea after all. And where would it leave the Steelers in 2023?

Free agency. What fun. It’s going to be a three-sided dance, with one young man losing out. I feel for everyone involved.

BOTTOM LINE TIME: WHAT IS THE LEVEL OF “WANT” GOING INTO THE DRAFT?



LT1: The Steelers have one starting position set, with Dan Moore Jr. I can think of no reason beyond native caution to question Roethlisberger’s evaluation.

The Steelers have one starting position set, with Dan Moore Jr. I can think of no reason beyond native caution to question Roethlisberger’s evaluation. RT1: Okorafor or Banner. Free agency will tell us which.

Okorafor or Banner. Free agency will tell us which. SWING OT1: Joe Haeg. He’s earned it, and his versatility makes him extra valuable.

Joe Haeg. He’s earned it, and his versatility makes him extra valuable. SWING OL2: John Leglue. Ditto.

Opening? Well… none. Surprise! [And don’t kid me about not being surprised. I certainly was.]

That isn’t the end of the analysis. Not by a long shot, because up to now I have ignored the room for improvement. None of those five players has set the world on fire. They may be “reliable,” in the sense of not being an actual hole for opponents to take advantage of, but what about the chance of turning the position into an actual strength?

This runs into the twin problems of team philosophy and greater need on the inside. As noted above, Pittsburgh tends to prioritize Centers and Guards over OT’s. We need to anticipate bigger investments at those positions as the team retools. And second, the IOL depth is abysmal by comparison to what we just looked at. Dotson did not make the anticipated sophomore leap, and it would be hard to describe his occasional 2021 play as significantly better than any of the Tackles (Okorafor, Moore, Haeg, or the memory of Banner). Kendrick Green… the less said about his rookie year, the better. And RG is currently empty.

No one doubts that the front office will bring in a journeyman-level Guard to fill that hole, and maybe a Center as well. Kevin Colbert hates to enter the draft with an actual “need” on the roster. But do we really expect the Steelers to invest so much free agency money into Center and Guard that those positions will become actively stronger than what we’ve outlined at Tackle? I don’t. And that means it will make much more sense – vastly, incomparably more sense! – to spend the draft capital on a player for the interior O-Line, or at least on a Tackle who’s capable of moving inside while he learns his trade.

A Round 1 pick on someone who’d be a Tackle and nothing else? It just doesn’t make sense to me, even if that pick would instantly be the best lineman on the team. Not unless the team is willing to double dip, since the group of Round 2 Guards looks pretty good. But that will have to wait for a different article.

If you’re focused on the pure Tackles anyway, allow me to suggest Round 4 as your target. (Round 5 would be ideal, but that’s the pick that was traded away last year in order to get Isaiahh Loudermilk). The names to read up on are Abraham Lucas and Max Mitchell, both of whom would be steals since they’ll probably get picked in Round 3, and a boom-or-bust prospect named Dare Rosenthal. There are also some decent developmental talents that might be available in Round 6.

But my bottom line remains the same. Dan Moore on one side. Banner, Okorafor, or (less likely) an outside free agent on the other side. And Haeg as the swing Tackle. That will be the starting OT lineup going into 2022. We’re not going to get our dancing bear.

Please drop your thoughts on that in the comments, along with your thoughts on my initial prospect grades. And on how big a discount we should apply to those one-position prospects. I haven’t applied one yet even though I think we should.

NOTE: Players in italcized gray may have Tackle flexibility but are projected primarily as Guards: