Kevin Colbert, Steelers Admit They See ‘Good Quality Available’ In the 2022 NFL Draft

“No in fact I probably did as much if not more road scouting this past fall,” Colbert said to reporters when asked if his draft prep and scouting will be different this year. “Obviously, the quarterback, we kind of knew that this would be Ben’s [Roethlisberger] last season and not that we never scouted that position before, but we spent a lot of time evaluating that position, myself included. Of all the top guys we’ve seen them play live several times. So, we’re trying to do everything that we have done, and we really haven’t done anything different. I’m going into this as if we’re not worried about what’s next, we’re worried about what’s current.”

Sam Howell out here playing human Frogger pic.twitter.com/eRffPelhwS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 6, 2021

That lines up with the reports that came out throughout the 2021 college football season, which included Colbert being in attendance a handful of times to see North Carolina’s Sam Howell, as well as Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, though he wasn’t truly on the road for Pitt’s games.

Though the 2022 draft class at quarterback is considered average and doesn’t provide the amount of upside and blue chip prospects that the 2021 NFL Draft class did, or the 2023 class could provide, Colbert and the Steelers are seemingly unfazed by that prevailing belief as Colbert stated Monday to reporters that he and the team seem good quality available at the position ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

If it makes yinz feel any better, Kenny Pickett checks all seven boxes on the Bill Parcells' “rules for drafting a QB” checklist. #Steelers 3+-year starter

Senior in college

Graduate

Started 30+ games

Win 23+ games

Post a 2:1 TD-to-INT ratio

Compete at least 60% passes thrown — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 19, 2022