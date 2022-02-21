Kevin Colbert Says No Decision Made On Devin Bush’s Fifth-Year Option, Expects LB To Be ‘Better Player’ In 2022

It’s important to remember that fifth-year options become fully guaranteed once exercised by teams. Assuming the Steelers don’t pick up the fifth-year option on Bush later in the offseason, 2022 would then become a contract year for the inside linebacker.

Bush, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 that year, retuned in 2021 to play in 14 total games. He missed two games this past season due to him being on the COVID-19 list. A groin injury early in the season resulted in Bush missing the team’s Week 2 game as well. He finished the 2021 regular season with 70 total tackles, four defensed passes, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two sacks. He also only had two tackles for loss on the season.

Since fifth-year options become available to teams beginning with players selected in the 2011 NFL Draft as part of a CBA change, the Steelers have decided to not exercise them on former first round selections just three times in total. Those three players they did not pick up the fifth-year options on previously were outside linebacker Jarvis Jones, cornerback Artie Burns and safety Terrell Edmunds.

Bush is currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $3,068,424 in 2022 and carry a cap charge of $6,004,654.

Eleven weeks from the May 2 deadline to pick up fifty-year options on 2019 first-round draft picks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not made an official decision in regards to inside linebacker Devin Bush and his fifth-year option, Steelers’ General Manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday, according to WPXI’s Jenna Harner.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says they haven't yet decided on picking up Devin Bush's 5th year option. He addressed the ACL recovery being a big part of his season this year. "Devin Bush, I think, will be a better player in 2022." — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 21, 2022

Previously, CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, a former NFL agent turned writer for CBS Sports and has his own podcast on contracts and the salary cap information, reported on Twitter that Bush’s fifth-year option amount for 2023 is currently scheduled to be $10.892 million, which is slightly higher than the $10.547 million amount that Over the Cap has for the Michigan product.

Knowing the value of the fifth-year option, Corry added to his tweet on January 28 that he didn’t expect that the Steelers to pick up Bush’s fifth-year option by the May 2 deadline.

However, according to Colbert, the Steelers haven’t made a decision one way or another, adding that he believes the Steelers’ young fourth-year linebacker will be a better player in 2022 than he was in 2021, which was a rather rough season for the former No. 10 overall pick.

It helps that the Steelers just added former Miami Dolphins head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores to the coaching staff as a Senior Defensive Assistant/LB coach, giving him access to Bush along with inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky.

“I know Devin can play better because he has played better,” Colbert said to reporters Monday, according to Steelers.com’s Bob Labrioala on Twitter.

Kevin Colbert on #Steelers ILB Devin Bush: 'I know Devin can play better because he has played better.' — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 21, 2022

There’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Bush being a better player in 2022 than he was last season, especially considering he’s another year fully removed from his torn ACL, and should have better players in front of him along the defensive line in Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt. Add in the addition of Flores, who will presumably get the opportunity to be hands-on with Bush, and there’s plenty of reasons to have optimism about No. 55 in the middle of the Steelers’ defense in 2022.

Devin Bush will be… 1. Two years removed from his torn ACL

2. With a healthier/better defensive line

3. Brian Flores as one of his coaches If he can't turn things around in 2022, then he never will. Obvious statement to make but a massively important season for him. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 19, 2022

Should the Steelers pick up the fifth-year option of Bush, the fifth-year becomes fully guaranteed once exercised by teams. If the Steelers were to decline Bush’s fifth-year option, he’d be entering a contract year in 2022.

Bush, who missed all but five games in 2020 with a torn ACL, returned to acton right away in 2021 and played in 14 games, missing two games last season while on the COVID-19/Reserve list, and the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders due to a groin injury. In his return from the ACL injury, Bush recorded 70 tackles, four defensed passes, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two sacks last season, adding just 2.0 tackles for loss in the process.

According to previous reporting by Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan, since the fifth-year option became available to teams beginning with players selected in the 2011 NFL Draft as part of a CBA change, the Steelers have decided to not exercise them on former first round selections just three times in total. Those three players they did not pick up the fifth-year options on previously were outside linebacker Jarvis Jones, cornerback Artie Burns and safety Terrell Edmunds.

Bush is currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $3,068,424 in 2022 and carry a cap charge of $6,004,654.