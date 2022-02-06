Ja’Marr Chase Edged Out Najee Harris For Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year Award

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been voted the 2021 Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year, it was announced on Saturday.

The award was voted on by a record number of fans on Twitter and at NFL.com, and Chase topped Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris, who came in second place.

“What a legendary first season,” Pepsi tweeted Friday. “Congrats to (Ja’Marr Chase), your 2021 #PepsiROY! See you at the Super Bowl #WhoDey”

Chase, the fifth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU, Chase finished fifth in the league and led all rookies with 1,455 receiving yards. He also caught 13 touchdowns. The Louisiana native had the most receiving yards by a rookie in one game during the Bengals’ comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. He registered 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions in that contest.

That wasn’t the only NFL record Chase broke in 2021. He also recorded the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era, topping former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson’s performance in 2020.

Harris, on the other hand, rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season. The Alabama product also recorded 74 receptions for another 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Chase and Harris were selected to the 2022 AFC Pro Bowl team this year. Chase was part of the original initial AFC roster as a selection, while Harris made the AFC squad as a replacement for Bengals running back Joe Mixon as a replacement due to Cincinnati preparing to play in Super Bowl LVI next Sunday.