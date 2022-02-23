Ike Hilliard Hired As Auburn’s New WRs Coach

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard has quickly landed on his feet, hired by Auburn as the team’s new receivers coach. The school made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Hilliard served as the Steelers’ WR coach in 2020 and 2021. His contract was not renewed this offseason, replaced by former Carolina Panthers’ WR coach Frisman Jackson. The decision not to keep Hilliard reportedly surprised and upset some in the Steelers’ locker room. It’s unclear why the team let Hilliard go though the Steelers’ receiver room didn’t quite live up to expectations this season.

Hilliard was a 1st round pick out of Florida in the 1997 draft, enjoying a long and successful NFL career with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He broke into coaching in 2009 and has been a receivers coach at every stop in his journey. Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, he served in the same role with the Washington Commanders.

The Steelers have made three coaching staff hires this offseason. In addition to Jackson, the team hired Pat Meyer as its offensive line coach and hired Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.