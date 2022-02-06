Desmond Ridder Had ‘Great’ Meeting With Steelers At Senior Bowl

Since legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement last month, countless quarterbacks have been discussed by fans and media alike as possible candidates to fill the size 13 cleats left empty by Big Ben’s departure. While the talk about free agents and trade targets can be fun to discuss, draft picks are the only option that allows outsiders to follow the smell of smoke from the Steelers front office.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has proved himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class following a 44-win career with the Bearcats. He’s working to prove he’s the top gunslinger in the class during his time at the Senior Bowl and teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers have noticed.

Depot was able to catch up with Ridder after the National team’s second practice, where he confirmed he has met with head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers during his time in Mobile. He said the meetings went “great” and spoke highly of Coach Tomlin.

“He’s a great guy. Great coach. I’ve watched him ever since I was little growing up. It’s cool to be out here and he’s out here on the field with us, kind of joking with us and everything. He’s a great guy, great organization.”

Ridder also mentioned he is working with Jordan Palmer, who is known as the “go-to” quarterback coach for up-and-coming NFL draft picks. They’re focusing on his lower body mechanics, more specifically stride lengths, and keeping a good base to improve his overall accuracy by eliminating overstriding. Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence are some of Palmer’s recent trainees, and Ridder is trying to do his best to emulate their success at the highest level.

What are your thoughts on Desmond Ridder? With Pittsburgh drafting 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, is he someone you’d be happy being the Steelers’ pick?