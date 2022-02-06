Bucky Brooks Believes Steelers Would Be Good Fit For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will likely have a new team in 2022 as its almost certain he’ll be traded by the time the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway. Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have often been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Garoppolo this offseason and Bucky Brooks of NFL.com is one of several people who could see that coming to fruition.

In a recent post on NFL.com, Brooks said he thinks the best fit for Garoppolo is in Pittsburgh.

“With Ben Roethlisberger hanging up the cleats after a historic 18-year run as the Steelers’ franchise quarterback, the team is searching for a veteran leader to usher in a new era. Garoppolo would appear to be the right man for the job after serving as an apprentice under Tom Brady in New England before running the show at San Francisco,” Brooks wrote. “The experience with Brady should help him handle the pressures of replacing a legend, while his time leading the 49ers gives him a unique perspective as the point man of an iconic franchise. As Mike Tomlin empowers offensive coordinator Matt Canada to fully install a creative offense built on a variety of collegiate-like concepts, including RPOs and jet sweeps, Garoppolo could light it up playing in a scheme that could mirror the Eastern Illinois system that produced fireworks. Considering the Steelers’ current options at the position, a trade for Jimmy G could give the team the best chance to compete in a division loaded with young, dynamic quarterbacks.”

In addition to having Pittsburgh as a landing spot possibility for Garoppolo, Brooks also has the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints as fits for the veteran quarterback.

There have been several reports these last few weeks naming the steelers as a team expected to make a strong push to acquire Garoppolo this offseason. It’s also been reported that Garoppolo’s agent Don Yee is already working on a trade partner with the 49ers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who is always coaching to make the playoffs, is reportedly only interested in having a veteran quarterback moving forward and thus not starting all over with a rookie. At least that’s what Jay Glazer of FOX Sports has stated several times these last few months.

If you believe the recent reports (speculation), if you even call them that, Garoppolo can be had this offseason via a trade for a second-round pick. Or a third-round pick and a player. Garoppolo has stated, however, that he wants to be sent into a winning situation.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win,” Garoppolo said. “That’s really what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football, win football games and as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Garoppolo has just one year left on his existing contract and that complicates matters when it comes to him being dealt for much in return. He is set to earn a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022. If any team were to trade for Garoppolo, one would think that team would immediately get him signed to a lucrative contract extension to avoid trading for a potential one-year rental.