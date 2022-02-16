2022 Stock Watch – OL Joe Haeg – Stock Up

Now that the 2021 season is over, bringing yet another year of disappointment, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically, where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the season and into the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: OL Joe Haeg

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Marginally maligned when first signed, veteran free agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg proved to be a valuable addition to the Steelers’ offensive line room, which included him making two starts in 2021 and logging time at four different positions.

When all was said and done, Joe Haeg logged 320 snaps on offense for the Steelers in 2021, after signing a two-year contract in free agency worth an absolutely Earth-shattering $4.6 million in total value. That includes $2.6 million in compensation this year, of which $500,000 is a roster bonus that will accrue a few days into the new league year next month.

That playing time spanned four different positions, including starts at left tackle and right tackle, and a decent dose of work at both right guard and left guard over the course of the year. To have a veteran player so versed in playing both inside and outside, and on both the left and right side, was critical for this young offensive line room last season.

And for the most part, he actually played…pretty solidly. It must be said that his performance was more stable when he was playing at tackle than at guard, though it can also be added that there was a lot more instability along the interior offensive line, and communication breakdowns.

Now, should Haeg be thrown into the mix to compete for a starting job? Well, nothing against him, but if he is really in the running for a starting job in training camp, then the Steelers will not have done their proper due diligence this offseason in getting their offensive line back to shape.

But with that being said, he continues to offer significant value as a quality number six lineman who is capable of starting at any position but center. And he also has value due to his experience, within an offensive line room that only figures to grow even younger this offseason, with perhaps a couple more rookie draft picks add to the mix, to go along with two second-year and one third-year guys in the room.