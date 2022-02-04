2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Discussion Thread

The 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl will be getting underway tonight and if you feel up to discussing it, you can do so in the comments below.

If you want to watch the game online, there’s a chance your cable provider will allow it and below is a link for that. The game is being aired by the NFL Network.

https://www.nfl.com/network/watch/nfl-network-live?icampaign=network_watchnfln_watchbtn

A link to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl rosters is included below and that post includes each player’s measurements.

A Twitter feed is included below that should update with clips from the game as it progresses Thursday night.

