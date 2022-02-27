2022 Draft Quarterback Prospects: PFF Grades And Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at the quarterbacks, a position Pittsburgh could be looking to upgrade for the 2022 season. The graph below uses their 2021 PFF Grade and their current rank on PFF’s Big Board that updates through the draft process, and also some linked articles since I have dove into the position recently (mobility, yardage, passing data context, comparisons):

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is currently the top player on PFF’s board. He lacks ideal height but has good mass for the position and played in 37 games the last three seasons with 90+ overall grades in the last two. In 2021 Howell had 90+ intermediate and no pressure grades, 80+ passing and deep grades with a top 15 rank in average depth of target, and a below 50 pressure grade.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is very similar to Howell from a size standpoint and played in 23 games the last two seasons. In 2021 Willis had a 90+ overall grade along with a 95+ deep grade and the top ranked big time throw rate, a mid 80 no pressure grade, 75+ passing grade, and 50+ intermediate and pressure grades.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has good height but needs to add some weight and played in 37 games the last three seasons. In 2021 he had a 90+ overall and no pressure grade, 95+ deep grade with a top 15 rank in deep yards, 85+ passing grade, 80+ intermediate grade, and 60+ pressure grade. Ridder made good decisions with the football overall, highlighted by his top 15 rank in turnover worthy plays.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has good size and played in 34 games the last three seasons. In 2021 he had the strongest overall grades with 90+ overall, passing, intermediate, deep, and no pressure grade, and a 60 pressure grade. Pickett ranked top five in adjusted completion percentage and top ten in deep yards as well.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the final player in the current top 50 and has the lowest overall grade of this group. He is listed on the smaller side and played in 33 games the last three seasons. In 2021 he had an 85+ overall grade, 90+ intermediate, deep, and no pressure grades, 80+ passing grade, but a 37 pressure grade! Corral was ranked top ten in screen yards as well as top 15 in turnover worthy plays and adjusted completion percentage.

The next two players are currently in the top 100, starting with Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. He has the best size in the class and played 31 games the last three seasons. In 2021 Strong had 85+ overall and passing grades, 90+ intermediate, deep, and no pressure grades, but a mid 40 pressure grade while ranking top ten in screen yards along with top 15 ranks in adjusted completion percentage, deep yards, and turnover worthy plays.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe has below average size and played 19 games the past three seasons. In 2021 he had 85+ overall and passing grades, 95+ deep grade, 90+ no pressure grade, mid 70 intermediate grade, and mid 50 pressure grade. Zappe ranked top five in deep and screen yards along with top 15 ranks in adjusted completion percentage and average time to throw.

After a big drop off in PFF’s current board, we can see the likely later round prospects, with Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum having the best overall grade of this group in 2021. He has average size in this class and played in 31 games the last three seasons, with 90+ overall, intermediate, deep, and no pressure grades, 80+ passing grade, but a 40+ pressure grade in 2021. Crum ranked top five in turnover worthy plays, top ten in deep yards, and top 15 in big time throw rate.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is very similar to Crum from a size standpoint and played 26 games the last three seasons. In 2021 he had 80+ overall and passing grades, 90+ deep grade, 85+ intermediate and no pressure grades, and a mid 60 pressure grade.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has good size in this class and played 27 games the last three seasons but did not play in 2020. In 2021 he had 80+ overall, passing, and deep grades, 90+ intermediate and no pressure grades, and a mid 50 pressure grade. Coan also ranked top 15 in turnover worthy plays.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has below average size in the class and played in 38 games the last three seasons. In 2021 he had 75+ overall and passing grades, 90+ intermediate an no pressure grades, 80+ deep grade, but high 40 pressure grade. Purdy also ranked top 10 in adjusted completion percentage.

Brown quarterback EJ Perry is undersized and played in 16 games the last three seasons, not playing in 2020. In 2021 he had a mid 70 overall grade, 90+ deep grade, 85+ no pressure grade, 70+ passing grade, but had a 60+ intermediate grade and the lowest 29.1 pressure grade! Perry also ranked top 15 in screen yards.

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby is listed as undersized and played in 19 games the last two seasons. He had a 70+ overall grade, 90+ intermediate and no pressure grades, 85+ deep grade, 75+ passing grade, but a 30+ pressure grade.

With uncertainty and the importance of the position, it will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh ultimately selects a quarterback in this year’s draft if the board falls to their liking, goes the free agent route, or both to give the team options for men to hopefully step up in 2022 and ideally the foreseeable future.

While the ranks on PFF’s board with certainly change, I especially hope you enjoyed the grade data and linked articles. Later in the process as the Steelers Depot draft team continues to compile more draft profiles, I plan and look forward to providing visuals with their Depot draft grade and projection.

What are your thoughts on this year’s quarterback class? Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!