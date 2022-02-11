2021 Exit Meetings – S Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex earlier than they had anticipated, having been ousted from the postseason in the opening round, which unfortunately marks the fifth consecutive season in which they failed to win a postseason game—a new record for the franchise since the merger. Yet again, they find themselves undergoing the exit meeting process earlier than anticipated, which means so are we.

The Steelers did arguably perform at or above expectations this year by going 9-7-1 and making the postseason at all, a reflection of just how much talent they lost during the offseason, from the majority of the offensive line to Mike Hilton, Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, and Vince Williams—not to mention Stephon Tuitt, essentially.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2021 season.

Player: Terrell Edmunds

Position: SS

Experience: 4 Years

Terrell Edmunds probably isn’t anybody’s favorite first-round draft pick by the Steelers over the past decade. But in part because of the fact that he was a first-round pick, fair evaluation of his actual on-field performance has regularly been tainted, placed against the backdrop of pre-draft expectations.

The reality is that Edmunds is a solid, decent strong safety for the Steelers’ scheme. He’s far from flawless, and one can certainly contend that he can be replaced—I would push back against the suggestion that he can be easily replaced, and remind how long there was a hole at the safety position in this very defense.

Of course, the Steelers didn’t think enough of the Virginia Tech product a year ago to make the decision to pick up his fifth-year option. As a result of that decision, Edmunds is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in a little over a month’s time. But just because they didn’t pick up his option doesn’t mean they won’t re-sign him.

The 2021 season was another overall solid one for him, not without blemishes. He recorded 89 tackles in 18 games, with by far a career-high eight tackles for loss, a symptom of his growing ability to adapt his diagnostic abilities to match his physical abilities. He also had two interceptions and six passes defensed, and generally got better as the season progressed.

I strongly suspect the Steelers would like to retain Edmunds, who works well with Minkah Fitzpatrick, and if they could bring him back on a modest low mid-range contract, they probably will. It’s not like they have any other in-house options for strong safety.

If they don’t, the position becomes an immediate high draft priority, and the Steelers already have several of those—including three on the offensive line alone. Arguably the biggest case for re-signing him is just giving the front office one less thing to worry about.