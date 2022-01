Watch: The Depot 180 — January 7 — Episode 188

Episode 188 — January 7, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the finale of the 2021 regular season. The winner of this game will have their playoff hopes riding on the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Indianapolis Colts. In today’s episode I discuss playoff scenarios, injury and covid updates, and possibilities for the left and right tackle positions for this week 18 game.

