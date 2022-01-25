Watch: The Depot 180 — January 25 — Episode 193

Episode 193 — January 25, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Defensive Coordinator, Keith Butler, retired after serving in that position for seven seasons including eight more seasons as the linebackers coach. In today’s episode I discuss the future at defensive coordinator. I also discussed some interesting comments from Butler on his way out, Dave Bryan’s salary cap snapshot, and Juju Smith-Schuster being linked to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.