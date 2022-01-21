Watch: The Depot 180 — January 21 — Episode 192

Episode 192 — January 21, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the 2021 season being over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, all eyes shift towards cap space, free agency, NFL draft prospects, and the rest of the offseason. In today’s episode I cover some of the key factors this offseason, and I go into depth on Ahkello Witherspoon.

