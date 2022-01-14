Watch: The Depot 180 — January 14 — Episode 190

Episode 190 — January 14, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Ahead of the Steelers’ playoff game in Kansas City, there is a bit of a surprise developing. Juju Smith Schuster’s 21 day activation window was started to return from IR. He was presumed to be out for the season, but now that the Steelers are in the playoffs he is medically cleared by the team doctor to return. In today’s episode I talk about the Juju update as well as the injury report for both the Steelers and Chiefs. I also discuss the All-Pro honors, including two Steelers who made the cut.

