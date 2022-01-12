Watch: Defending Quick Game Key To Steelers’ Win

Bringing you guys another video today, breaking down an underrated and overlooked factor in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. The Steelers’ defense, primarily the secondary, defended the quick-game of QB Tyler Huntley extremely well. We go through several clips showing that in today’s video.

