Watch: A Legitimate Criticism Of Matt Canada

Bringing you guys another video for this Friday. I’m not in the “fire Matt Canada” camp the way many are but by no means does that mean he had a good year. He and this offense struggled through a frustrating, depressing slog of a season.

One of my biggest specific critiques revolved around him losing the chess game pre-snap. Calling plays to beat certain looks he expected – but didn’t – get. It’s one thing he and this offense needs to work on, assuming he’s back as OC in 2022. And for those who despise the guy, here’s some fodder for you instead of the cliché, trite, “he’s too predictable” lines.

