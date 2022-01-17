Season 12, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night Super Wild Card game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We go over the moves made ahead of Sunday’s game and that includes us discussing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster getting activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Alex and I go through the Steelers Sunday night loss to the Chiefs from start to finish. We also go over the good, bad, and ugly from both sides of the football and discuss several plays that shaped the game. Quite a few stats from Sunday night are mixed in as well.

Sunday night was also likely the final NFL game for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger so that gets some attention in this show. We also talk about the team heading into the offseason and much, much more.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Chiefs Recap, Roethlisberger Final Game, Postgame Comments, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-17-episode-1515

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 78 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n