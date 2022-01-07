Season 12, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news and notes concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes going over their latest transactions and injury report ahead of their Sunday Week 18 road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Alex and I have plenty of quotes to go over early in this show thanks to all that was said on Thursday and Friday by head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger had some very interesting quotes about rookie offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green that sparks quite a long discussion.

We also go over several other quotes from players and coaches. We address what it might take for the steelers re-sign defensive tackle Montravius Adams this offseason on the heels of us recently discussing the value of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

The steelers will play the Ravens on Sunday so we are pleased to have John Eisenberg, who covers the team for baltimoreravens.com, back on the show on this Friday. As usual, John spends around 39 minutes with us and we talk about the 2021 Ravens, the Sunday game against the Steelers and much, much more. Make sure you follow John on Twitter at @BmoreEisenberg and read his work online here: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/news/john-eisenberg

Alex and I then give our own long preview of the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Ravens before making our NFL Week 18 picks of all the games. We also talk about the Steelers’ team MVP award after outside linebacker T.J. Watt won it on Thursday.

As usual, Alex and I close out this show by answering several emails we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Roethlisberger Quotes, Week 18 Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-5-episode-1510

