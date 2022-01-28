Season 12, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that means we discuss a few more signings that have taken place since Wednesday, in addition to a few other players the team recently worked out.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement on Thursday so that leads to Alex and I having a long discussion about his career and much, much more. We talk signature Roethlisberger plays over the years, his style of play and much, much more as we pay homage to the greatest Steelers quarterback of all-time.

We also talk about the recent report about Roethlisberger possibly being close to being traded way back in 2009 and 2010, based on an article that hit the internet on Wednesday.

What will happen at the quarterback position for the Steelers moving forward? Alex and I discuss that topic on the heels of some comments made by Steelers running back Najee Harris and NFL insider reporter Jay Glazer.

National NFL reporter John Clayton again chimed in on the future of Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, so Alex and I address that topic once again.

Are you ready to go over some facts about the Steelers current salary cap situation for the 2022 offseason? Alex and I cover that topic from top to bottom later in this show.

With the NFL’s Conference Championship weekend now upon us, Alex and I give our picks for the two Sunday games late in this show.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering a few questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger Retirement, Future QB Comments, Cap Talk, Game Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-28-episode-1520

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 83 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n