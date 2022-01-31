The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Art Rooney II Comments, Draft Prospects With Tom Mead & More

Season 12, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I first get to the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as of Saturday afternoon. We also go over all the notable comments made by Steelers team president Art Rooney II during his interview with the media last week.

Is Tom Brady really retiring? We hit on that topic as well in this early segment of the show.

There is a lot for Alex and I discuss before he and several other members of the Steelers Depot crew head down to Mobile, AL for the annual Senior Bowl. Just to note, this segment with Alex was recorded Saturday afternoon for this Monday episode.

In the second half of this show, I am joined once again by Steelers Depot contributor Tom Mead. Tom and I talk a little bit more than hour about top Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl prospects the steelers could have interest in. We also discuss the 2022 draft quarterback class and the three players from the draft class he has already profiled for the site. We also talk about a few Steelers draft needs and about a few members of the 2021 draft class in this segment.

If not already doing so, please follow Tom on Twitter at @THMead3 and thank him for sitting in for Alex later in this episode.

