The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Browns Recap, Injuries, Roethlisberger Final Home Game, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night home win against the Cleveland Browns.

We go over the Monday night game from top to bottom and we start by reviewing the play on the offensive side of the football. We talk about the running game showing a lot of life Monday night and how the passing game did not.

We move on to discuss the play of the Steelers defense Monday night. That talk includes us discussing the future of a few players such as cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and defensive tackle Montravius Adams. You can bet we also talk about the play of outside linebacker T.J. Watt as well.

Alex and I go over the health of the team coming out of the Monday night game and also talk some about that contest likely being the final one at Heinz Field for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

We then move on to wrap up this Tuesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

