Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, RB Najee Harris Headed To Pro Bowl As Replacements

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl and as a result of them doing so, the Pittsburgh steelers now have two more players going to the Pro Bowl.

According to the steelers PR department on Sunday afternoon, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Najee Harris have each been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Johnson and Harris will replace two players on the Bengals who were voted to the Pro Bowl, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and and running back Joe Mixon.

For the 2021 regular season, Johnson, the Steelers former third-round draft pick out of Toledo, caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had five rushes on the season for another 53 yards. He led the steelers in catches and receiving yardage.

As for Harris, who was the Steelers first round draft pick in 2021, he rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on 307 total carries as a rookie. In doing so, he set a new Steelers’ rookie rushing record. He also caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in the NFL.

The Steelers offensive duo will now join defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt in Las Vegas, NV as they were voted into the Pro Bowl in December. The game will be played next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.