Steelers Workout DB Money Hunter Thursday

Offseason NFL workouts usually don’t garner much attention. This one might. The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly worked out DB Money Hunter Thursday. Yes, that’s his real name.

The Steelers worked out free agent DB Money Hunter today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 27, 2022

Listed at 6’1, 194, Hunter is a 26 year old safety out of Arkansas State. In his four years with the team from 2013 to 2016, Hunter recorded 222 tackles with six interceptions, returning four of them for touchdowns.

He’s most recently spent time with the CLF’s Montreal Alouettes. In 2021, he recorded 44 tackles and two interceptions for the team. Hunter has been on a workout circuit this month, earning tryouts with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

Hunter is the son of former all-star outfielder Tori Hunter. His birth name is “Monshadrick.” We can all agree “Money” is way cooler. We’ll update you if the team signs him to their offseason roster.

I’m not one to post highlight videos but here’s a 2021 cutup because hey, you gotta go watch Money.