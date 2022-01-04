Steelers Week 18 Injury Update: Moore, Turner, Edmunds Still Being Assessed

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now on a short week following their Monday night home win against the Cleveland Browns. Next up for the 8-7-1 Steelers are the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to close out their 2021 regular season. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference and during it he updated the health of the team heading into Week 18.
“From a health standpoint, we don’t have a lot of clarity as we sit here today,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “We’re still assessing the things that transpired in-stadium. Some of those being Dan Moore with an ankle. Trai Turner with a knee. Terrell Edmunds with a groin. We’ll monitor those guys and we’ll let their participation and the quality of their participation be our guide in terms of planning as we push through the week.”
As Tomlin mentioned, tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), guard Trai Turner (knee) and safety Terrell Edmunds are the three players who are dealing with notable injuries coming out of the Monday night game against the Browns. It’s probably likely that those three players will be limited in practice on Wednesday.
“But we couple that with some guys who were out or limited during the course of last week with injury, guys like K. Green [Kendrick Green], for example, and others,” Tomlin said. “COVID guys, figuring out their level of readiness conditioning and finding an appropriate equation for their inclusion will be a big component of this week’s prep.”
While center Kendrick Green (ankle) was active Monday night, he did not log any snaps against the Browns. As for the players who missed the Monday night game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, that group included inside linebacker Devin Bush, inside linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive end Chris Wormley, tackle Zach Banner, cornerback Arthur Maulet and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. We’ll have to see how many of those players get off that list as the week progresses.
The Steelers were also without inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) Monday night.
The Steelers first injury report of Week 18 will be released after Wednesday’s practice.