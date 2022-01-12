Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Wild Card Week: Najee Harris Sidelined; Dan Moore Jr. Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Super Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Wednesday offering shows that only one player failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers was running back Najee Harris (elbow). He was injured early in the Steelers regular season finale but was able to return to the game later in the second half. The team is optimistic that Harris will be able to play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (concussion). Roethlisberger should obviously be fine while Maulet seems to be progressing well through concussion protocol. Maulet was injured during the season finale this past Sunday.

The Steelers have one player listed as full practice participant on Wednesday and it’s tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle). Moore missed the regular season finale with an ankle injury so it appears he has a shot at returning on Sunday against the chiefs.

The steelers do not have inside linebacker Robert Spillane listed on their Wednesday injury report and that’s great news and especially with head coach Mike Tomin mentioning him on Tuesday as having suffered a knee injury in the game this past Sunday.