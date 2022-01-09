Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 18 Sunday afternoon game against the Baltimore Ravens, and as expected, this week’s list includes one player who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report.

After being ruled listed as doubtful on the Friday injury report, tackle Dan Moore Jr. is inactive on Sunday.

The Steelers other five inactive players for their Week 18 Sunday afternoon road game against the Ravens are all essentially healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Corliss Waitman, inside linebacker Tegray Scales, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Steelers also won’t have wide receiver James Washington on Sunday as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Steelers Inactive Players

T Dan Moore Jr.

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Tegray Scales

P Corliss Waitman

DT Carlos Davis

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Ravens Inactive Players

CB Anthony Averett

OLB Odafe Oweh

QB Lamar Jackson

G Ben Powers

NT Isaiah Mack

WR James Proche

TE Tony Poljan