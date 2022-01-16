Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2021 Super Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Super Wild Card Weekend

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, January 16, 2022

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (79,451) • Kansas City, MO

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Cris Collinsworth (analysis) Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Chiefs -12.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Kansas City.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Kansas City.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas City.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games played in December.

Kansas City are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 9 games.

Kansas City are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kansas City’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.

Kansas City are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Kansas City are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games played in December.

Steelers Injuries

None

Chiefs Injuries:

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire – (shoulder) – Out

RB Darrel Williams (toe) – Questionable

Weather:

KANSAS CITY WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_16_2022_at_kansas-city-chiefs_weekly_release



Game Capsule: