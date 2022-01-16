Steelers Vs. Chiefs 2021 Super Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Super Wild Card Weekend
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, January 16, 2022
Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (79,451) • Kansas City, MO
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (national)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Cris Collinsworth (analysis) Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Chiefs -12.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Kansas City.
Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Kansas City.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas City.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games played in December.
Kansas City are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 9 games.
Kansas City are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
Kansas City are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kansas City’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Kansas City are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.
Kansas City are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Kansas City are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games played in December.
Steelers Injuries
None
Chiefs Injuries:
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire – (shoulder) – Out
RB Darrel Williams (toe) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_jan_16_2022_at_kansas-city-chiefs_weekly_release
Game Capsule: