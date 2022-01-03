Steelers Vs. Browns 2021 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 17

Cleveland Browns (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, January 3, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: ESPN (national)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em

Trends:

Cleveland are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games.

Cleveland are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

Cleveland are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 4-14-1 SU in their last 19 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Cleveland are 1-17 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 9 games this season.

Cleveland are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cleveland are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 5-0-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 17-1 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in January.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 17.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Monday.

Browns Injuries

S Ronnie Harrison (ankle) – Out

CB Troy Hill (knee) – Out

ILB Mack Wilson (personal) – Out

S John Johnson (hamstring) – Out

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) – Questionable

DT Malik Jackson (knee) -Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

LB Buddy Johnson (foot) – Out

P Pressley Harvin III (personal) – Questionable

C Kendrick Green (calf) – Quesionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_3_2022_vs_cleveland-browns_weekly_release



Game Capsule: