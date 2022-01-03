Steelers Vs. Browns 2021 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 17
Cleveland Browns (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, January 3, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: ESPN (national)
Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Pick’em
Trends:
Cleveland are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games.
Cleveland are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
Cleveland are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 4-14-1 SU in their last 19 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
Cleveland are 1-17 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 9 games this season.
Cleveland are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cleveland are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 5-0-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 17-1 SU in their last 18 games when playing at home against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in January.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 17.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Monday.
Browns Injuries
S Ronnie Harrison (ankle) – Out
CB Troy Hill (knee) – Out
ILB Mack Wilson (personal) – Out
S John Johnson (hamstring) – Out
RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) – Questionable
DT Malik Jackson (knee) -Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
LB Buddy Johnson (foot) – Out
P Pressley Harvin III (personal) – Questionable
C Kendrick Green (calf) – Quesionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_jan_3_2022_vs_cleveland-browns_weekly_release
Game Capsule: