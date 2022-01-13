Steelers Thursday Injury Report Wild Card Week: Rookie RB Najee Harris Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Super Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Thursday offering shows that two players failed to practice earlier in the day with one of those being a new addition to the report

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were guard Trai Turner (knee) and running back Najee Harris (elbow). Turner hopefully was just given a day off with his knee injury. He was added to the injury report on Thursday after practicing fully on Wednesday. He was on the report last week as well but did ultimately play on Sunday.

As for Harris and his status after missing a second consecutive practice, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked on Thursday if he now has any more clarity on whether the rookie running back might be available to play Sunday night against the Chiefs.

“I don’t,” Tomlin said. “We’re scheduled to work him tomorrow. I think that’s going to be telling for us.”

Harris sustained his elbow injury this past Sunday early in the team’s road game. He did return to the contest late in the third quarter, however, and made a few nice plays to help the team secure a victory as well.

The Steelers had three other players practice fully on Thursday and they were tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (concussion), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder). All three seem like they should be able to play on Sunday night against the Chiefs.