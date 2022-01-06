Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 18: Moore, Turner Still Sidelined; Maulet Added

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 18 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Thursday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day. One new player was also added to the injury report on Thursday.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were guard Trai Turner (knee), tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), who is a new addition to the report.

Johnson hasn’t played in a few weeks because of his injury so odds are good he will sit again on Sunday. As for Turner and Moore, it certainly will be interesting to see if either can practice in any capacity on Friday. In short, both players exit Thursday as highly questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Ravens.

The steelers just got Maulet back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list so we’ll have to see what transpires with him on Friday.

Two players are now listed as being full practice participants on Thursday. That short list of players includes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) and safety Terrell Edmunds (groin). Both were limited on Wednesday, so they are obviously trending in the right direction.

The Steelers also did not have cornerback Joe Haden, center Kendrick Green or wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Thursday as all three players are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.