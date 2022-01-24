Steelers Sign WR Anthony Miller To Reserve/Future Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are carrying WR Anthony Miller into the offseason, signing him to a Reserve/Futures contract Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A couple notable reserve/futures signings on today's wire: The #Steelers re-signed WR Anthony Miller, while the #Saints re-signed RB Josh Adams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

It is likely to be a veteran salary benefit contract, which would carry a $1.035 million base salary but only a $825,000 cap charge.

Miller was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on October 12th after injuries ravaged the wide receiver room. He spent most of the year remaining on the taxi squad, appearing in just one regular season game. That came in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, logging 25 offensive snaps, catching one pass for two yards on a failed third-down conversion.

Miller, 27, is a former second round pick of the Chicago Bears. Chicago traded him to the Houston Texans in the summer of 2021. There, he appeared in two games, catching seven passes for 23 yards and one touchdown. He was released in early October.

Assuming he’s carried through this upcoming summer, he’ll be on the outside-looking-in for a roster spot. The potential free agency departures of WRs James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster could help create an opportunity for Miller. Pittsburgh, however, is likely to add receiver help in the offseason.