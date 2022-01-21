Steelers Sign RB Trey Edmunds, T Chaz Green To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed two more players to Reserve/Future contracts and both are familiar names at that.

According to the team, running back Trey Edmunds and tackle Chaz Green have now been signed to Reserve/Future deals.

Edmunds, the brother of Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. The Steelers elevated Trey Edmunds to the Active//Inactive roster twice during the 2021 season. He played 18 total snaps in Weeks 16 and 17 with all of them coming on special teams. after both games, Edmunds reverted back to the steelers practice squad.

As for Green, he was also on the practice squad for the entire 2021 season. He was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster three times during the season and he only played a few snaps on special teams.

The Steelers have now signed 16 players to Reserve/Future contracts since the 2021 season ended. The list of other players who were signed include DB Isaiah Johnson, WR Steven Sims, DE Daniel Archibong, WR Rico Bussey, DT Khalil Davis, G Nathan Gilliam, G Malcolm Pridgeon, LB Delontae Scott, K Sam Sloman, DB Linden Stephens, TE Jace Sternberger, S Donovan Stiner, LS Rex Sunahara and WR Tyler Vaughns.