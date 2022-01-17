Steelers Poised To Rollover Nearly $7.8M In Unused 2021 Salary Cap Space To 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 season came to an end Sunday night with their 42-21 road loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in a Super Wild Card game. That now means that the Steelers offseason is underway with right at two months to go until the start of the 2022 NFL league year. With the steelers season now over with, we know have a pretty good idea as to how much salary cap space the team will be rolling over to 2022.

According to Field Yates of ESPN on Monday, the Steelers will roll over $7,758,586 in 2021 unused salary cap space to 2022. That number jives with the Monday morning amount the NFLPA has listed as available salary cap space on their site.

It’s worth noting that there could be a few minor adjustments that need to be made to the Steelers 2021 number in the next few days based on transactions that happened over the weekend. In short, that $7,758,586 might adjust just slightly. We should know for sure by the time the weekend rolls around.

The Steelers currently have around $42,717,415 in 2022 salary cap space right now and that includes the estimated rollover amount of $7,758,586. Even so, the Steelers don’t have a full offseason Rule of 51 roster built just yet and that won’t happen until a handful of players are signed to futures contracts, which should happen by the weekend.

As soon as the steelers establish a full Rule of 51, I will pass along the team’s exact salary cap situation and outlook for the offseason.