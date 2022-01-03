Steelers’ Playoff Chances Now Even Lower Entering Monday Night Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will still have a chance at making the playoffs when they take the field Monday night to play the Cleveland Browns at home. That said, the Steelers playoff chances dropped some on Sunday thanks to way several Week 17 games played out.

On the heels of the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC North Sunday afternoon at home by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers’ playoff chances lowered even more later in the afternoon thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Denver Broncos at home. Additionally, the Steelers playoff chances took a hit on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts earlier on Sunday.

The Steelers now must win on Monday night against the Browns to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 18, the final week of the 2021 regular season.

Should the Steelers wind up beating the Browns on Monday night, the team would then need to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 and hope that the Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road next next Sunday, and for the Chargers and Raiders to not tie in their late Sunday afternoon meeting in Las Vegas. If all of that winds up happening, the Steelers would then make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

The Colts, by the way, are 0-6 in their last six games against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The Raiders, Chargers and Colts are all now 9-7 entering Week 18.

The Steelers will now play a Browns team on Monday night that has been officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Broncos and Miami Dolphins were also both officially eliminated from contention for the playoffs on Sunday.

The steelers are now estimated to have just a 3 percent chance of making the playoffs as Sunday comes to a close.